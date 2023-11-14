Cecer.com Launches Innovative Eco-Friendly Furniture Shopping Site during the Holiday Season

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cecer.com Launches New Online Store with Huge Discounts on Eco-Friendly Furniture

Cecer, a leading online furniture brand that combines quality, innovation and sustainability, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, Cecer.com. The new site offers a professional and user-friendly online shopping experience for eco-conscious furniture lovers who want to furnish their homes with style and comfort.

To celebrate the launch of the new site and the upcoming Holiday Season, Cecer.com is offering the biggest discount event in its history. From November 13 to December 31, customers can enjoy discounts ranging from 12% to 15% on hundreds of furniture items, including some of the most popular and best-selling products. The discounts will cover various holiday occasions, such as Black Friday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas, with different products featured for each event. Customers are encouraged to visit the website frequently to find the best deals on their favorite furniture.

One of the products that customers can look forward to is the convertible sofa bed, which was introduced last week and received rave reviews from customers. "The convertible sofa bed is a perfect solution for urban living, as it offers versatility, convenience and space-saving features," said Cecer CEO Michelle Zeller. "We have prepared special offers for this product during the festival, and we hope more people can enjoy its benefits."

The convertible sofa bed is a multifunctional piece of furniture that can transform from a sofa to a bed in seconds, according to the user's needs. It is made from durable metal components and flexible materials, making it both lightweight and stable. It also comes with easy-to-follow instructions that allow users to assemble it without any extra tools or hardware.

The sofa bed is available in three neutral colors: beige, light grey, and dark grey, which can complement any interior design style. Its compact size makes it ideal for any living space, especially those that often accommodate overnight guests or have limited room.

