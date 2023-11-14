OCI Solar Power Appoints John Choi as Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Inorganic Growth

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCI Solar Power, a prominent developer of utility-scale and battery energy storage systems, is excited to announce the appointment of John Choi as the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships & Inorganic Growth.

John Choi, VP, Strategic Partnerships & Inorganic Growth, OCI Solar Power (PRNewswire)

OCI Solar Power has appointed John Choi as its Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Inorganic Growth.

With over 18 years of experience in the energy sector, Mr. Choi will spearhead the company's efforts to identify, approach, and form strategic alliances with developers in new markets, leveraging his extensive industry expertise and business acumen.

"John's proven track record and commercial expertise are vital for our ambitious plans to grow nationally. His role is crucial in driving our goal of delivering clean, sustainable energy across the U.S.," said Sabah Bayatli, President.

Reflecting on his new role, John Choi stated, "Rejoining OCI Solar Power feels like a homecoming. I'm eager to contribute to its growth trajectory and to develop new partnerships that will help us venture into uncharted markets."

Mr. Choi has a rich background in the energy industry. He previously held the position of Director of Business Development at OCI Solar Power. Prior to rejoining OCI, he served as Head of Origination at RenewaFi, a new renewable energy marketplace hosting 10+ GW of PPA interest. His career also includes significant roles at NRG Energy, NextEra, and Nacero, working on a wide variety of energy transactions across the U.S.

Mr. Choi holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University of Houston. His return to OCI Solar Power marks a significant step in the company's journey towards expanding its footprint in the renewable energy landscape.

About OCI Solar Power LLC

OCI Solar Power is a leader in the renewable energy industry. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, OCI Solar Power develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic (PV) and battery energy storage system (BESS) facilities throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OCI Holdings, a publically-traded company in South Korea that provides solutions to customers worldwide through business portfolios ranging from basic chemical products to renewable generation and urban development. For more information, visit ocisolarpower.com.

Media Contact:

Leslie Garza-Wright

Sr. Manager, Marketing & Communication

210-612-4978

lgwright@ocienterprises.com

OCI Solar Power, headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates solar photovoltaic facilities, specializing in utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects throughout the U.S. OCI Solar Power was the first company to develop a utility-scale solar project in Texas and is the largest developer in the state to date, having completed 650 MWdc. (PRNewsfoto/OCI Solar Power) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OCI Solar Power