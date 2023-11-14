Origin Agritech Chairman Dr. Gengchen Han Recaps Participation at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today recapped remarks made by Dr. Gengchen Han, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Origin Agritech, during a panel discussion on The Role of Biotechnology in Achieving Food Security at the 2023 Asia-Pacific Agri-Food Innovation Summit (the "Summit") on Tuesday, October 31 in Singapore.

Dr. Han emphasized the dramatic progress made with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) and gene editing technologies. He pointed out the significant advancements in crop productivity and cost reductions attributable to these technologies. Particularly noteworthy was the reversal of roles for China and Latin America, with the former transitioning from a soybean exporter to the world's largest soybean importer, a change spurred by the adoption of GMO crops.

The panel addressed the challenges faced by the industry, including the high costs associated with bringing GM crops to market and the public's mixed acceptance of GMOs. However, the future seems promising, with gene editing poised as a less costly and time-consuming alternative with broader applications for a variety of crops.

Dr. Han presented a demonstration of the practical applications of gene editing, revealing significant improvements in nitrogen efficiency and yield in corn without the introduction of foreign genes by Origin Agritech. This breakthrough underscores the potential for gene editing to revolutionize agriculture by enhancing crop efficiency and reducing dependency on fertilizers.

Investment in biotechnology was another critical topic, with Dr. Han noting the need for increased financial backing, especially in Asia. Despite the region's growing commercialization of biotech crops, funding remains insufficient to meet the burgeoning demands of research and development.

Intellectual property protection emerged as a vital conversation point, reflecting a changing attitude in Asia, where there is now a greater respect for intellectual property. This shift is crucial for securing the investments needed to propel biotech innovations forward.

The panel concluded with a consensus on biotech's vast potential for tackling food security issues in Asia. However, a one-size-fits-all approach will not suffice. Innovators in the sector must consider tailored business models and pricing strategies to succeed in diverse Asian markets.

To watch the panel discussion in its entirety, visit the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lj2E3gx3IQE

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.originagritech.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account for updating investors on company and industry developments, which is https://x.com/origin_agritech.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and contain words like "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "will," "would," "target," and similar expressions and variations. Forward-looking statements address matters that are uncertain. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized. They are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which the Company operates but involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control. Some of the important factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those discussed in forward-looking statements are: failure to develop and market new products and optimally manage product life cycles; ability to respond to market acceptance, rules, regulations and policies affecting our products; failure to appropriately manage process safety and product stewardship issues; changes in laws and regulations or political conditions; global economic and capital markets conditions, such as inflation, interest and currency exchange rates; business or supply disruptions; natural disasters and weather events and patterns; ability to protect and enforce the company's intellectual property rights; and separation of underperforming or non-strategic assets or businesses. The company undertakes no duty or obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of future developments, or new information or otherwise, should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by securities and other applicable laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

For more information, please contact:

Origin Agritech Limited Contact:

Kate Lang (Mandarin/English)

Director of Investor Relations

Phone: +86 186-1839-3368

Email: bing.lang@originseed.com.cn

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: matthew@strategic-ir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Origin Agritech Limited