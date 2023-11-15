Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food for all with Better Days™ Promise, which includes a refreshed environmental commitment

Kellanova is committed to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food for all with Better Days™ Promise, which includes a refreshed environmental commitment

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellanova, the global snacks-led powerhouse, is reaffirming its multi-pillar commitment to advancing sustainable and equitable access to food, building on commitments established previously by Kellogg Company. Through its Kellanova Better Days™ Promise, its social and environmental strategy, Kellanova is committing to creating better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9124951-kellanova-better-days-promise/

With a top to bottom global approach, with no change in timeline, we've refreshed our previous commitment and will create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Additionally, Kellanova is proud to announce its intention to set near- and long-term company-wide emission reductions in line with science-based net-zero standards with the Science Based Targets initiative, a new environmental commitment.

Kellanova believes doing good for its communities, planet and people is part of what running a good business means. As the name "Kellanova" signals, the company is advancing the legacy built in the previous 117 years as Kellogg Company and is proud to continue the Better Days™ Promise.

Kellanova will continue this journey, aiming to create #BetterDays for 4 billion people by:

Nourishing 1.5 billion people with our foods that deliver nutrients of need by the end of 2030.

Feeding 400 million people facing food insecurity or crisis by the end of 2030.

Nurturing people and planet by creating a climate-positive future, including advancing the wellbeing of 250,000 people in our food chain, from farming communities to processors, prioritizing support for vulnerable groups by the end of 2030.

Committing to set company-wide emission reductions in line with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard by the end of 2050.

Valuing ED&I in our workforce by aspiring for gender 50/50 parity at the management level globally and 25% People of Color at the management level in the U.S. by the end of 2025.

And, engaging 2 billion people along our journey by the end of 2030.

"On our journey to becoming Kellanova, we are seizing the opportunity of our new chapter to aim higher, and to have a greater ambition for our role in society. We are more committed than ever before to leading with our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands," said Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Kellanova.

"Setting even more aggressive targets for Kellanova's Better Days™ Promise enables us to fulfill our purpose to make a positive impact across our four interconnected areas of wellbeing, hunger, sustainability, and equity, diversity and inclusion. We remain focused on creating a place at the table for everyone."

Kellanova will report on 2024 progress against these commitments in its Social and Environmental Report, which will be issued in 2025.

Learn more about the changes to the Kellanova Better Days™ Promise and how the company is working to create better days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 at Kellanova.com/BetterDaysPromise and on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

View original content:

SOURCE Kellanova