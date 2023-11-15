LOWE'S ANNOUNCES 2023 VENDOR PARTNERS OF THE YEAR

Lowe's recognizes Hixson Lumber, PrimeSource and GE Appliances as This Year's Outstanding Suppliers; Trex named Lowe's Sustainability Partner of the Year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced today it has named Hixson Lumber, GE Appliances and PrimeSource as the company's 2023 Vendor Partners of the Year. The suppliers were recognized for their commitment to delivering quality products, innovation, value and service to Lowe's customers.

Additionally, Lowe's has recognized Trex with the Sustainability Award for its commitment to manufacturing sustainably made, wood-alternative decking, using 95% recycled and reclaimed materials. As one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, Trex diverts more than one billion pounds of waste materials – such as industrial wood scrap and polyethylene plastic film – from landfills and waterways each year. Lowe's joined the NexTrex Recycling Program in 2022 to donate film scrap at distribution centers across the country to be used in Trex's manufacturing process, contributing more than one million pounds of recycled plastic material since joining.

"This year, we honored our vendor partners who have gone above and beyond for our customers and for Lowe's," said Bill Boltz, Lowe's executive vice president of merchandising. "These vendor partners have put our customers' needs first, consistently bringing innovation and value to market, delivering on their commitments and contributing to our success. Our priority is to help our partners grow their business with Lowe's and we deeply appreciate the partnership cultivated with each vendor over the years."

Lowe's named overall vendor and innovation partners of the year and divisional category winners for each of its three merchandising divisions: building products, hardlines and home décor. The 2023 winners include:

Building Products

Vendor Partner of the Year: Hixson Lumber is one of the largest wood treating providers in North America, operating as a major supplier of wood products for over 63 years. Hixson Lumber placed a renewed focus on Lowe's store support, Pro customer relationships and special order sales, helping to keep stores in stock and ready for Pro customers daily. Hixson Lumber made strategic investments in capacity and production locations to grow its business with Lowe's, including additional facilities, domestic fencing capacity, people and technology to better serve Lowe's footprint.

Innovation Partner of the Year: Pella introduced its Hidden Screen Lifestyle Series as an exclusive product at Lowe's and supported the launch with marketing, displays and training. The innovative window screen appears when the window is open and folds away when it is closed, providing a clear view and improved curb appeal for homes year-round.

Masonite, Simpson Strong-Tie, Reliance Worldwide Company (RWC) and Resideo were also recognized as divisional winners in the building products category.

Hardlines

Vendor Partner of the Year: PrimeSource is a leading provider of specialty branded residential building products, including Grip-Rite® Deck Force Screws, which are exclusive at Lowe's. In the past year, PrimeSource has invested in its relationship with Lowe's by driving innovation, reducing costs and opening a local office in North Carolina to provide on-the-ground support. During Hurricane Idalia, PrimeSource was in constant communication with Lowe's Supply Chain team, offering field support in stores to help with community recovery efforts.

Innovation Partner of the Year: OldCastle is committed to bringing innovation and exclusive designs to Lowe's, with quick and easy installation solutions for hardscapes projects. New products like DesignForms and Stagger Wall make installation fast and easy for both Pro and DIY customers when installing projects with less product needed and products that require zero cuts, contributing to Lowe's success in the hardscapes category.

In addition, Blackstone, Battlefield Farms and GreatStar were recognized as divisional winners in the hardlines category.

Home Décor

Vendor Partner of the Year: GE Appliances, the fastest-growing appliance manufacturing company in the U.S., is known for its trusted and innovative products and continues to partner with Lowe's to improve its profitability. This past year, GE Appliances launched an innovative all-in-one wash system that can wash and dry clothes in under two hours. This latest innovation skyrocketed the new appliance to a best-selling model at Lowe's within weeks of its launch.

Innovation Partner of the Year: HKC and Lowe's introduced an exclusive, patented technology that simplifies and reduces the assembly and installation process for ceiling fans. This innovative approach features preinstalled blade irons and a twist-and-lock blade system to create an efficient, user-friendly solution to ceiling fan installations for DIYers and Pros.

Allstrong, Charter Next Generation (CNG), Cosentino and Schluter Systems were also recognized as divisional winners in the home décor category.

