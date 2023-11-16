GNC BLURAY, INC. sister company of GNC Italia, Assisi, Italy; Unveils Strategic Entry into the US Market, Revolutionizing LED Lighting for Coral Reproduction and the aquaculture industry

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC BLURAY, INC., a pioneer in cutting-edge LED lighting solutions for the coral reproduction in natural and salty waters, proudly announces its strategic entry into the US market. Renowned for its unwavering commitment to quality, Italian design and innovation, the company is poised to redefine the landscape of coral conservation advance efforts and of the aquarium industry.

GNC BLURAY, INC. introduces its renowned product lines to the US, featuring the new Bluray X and Bluray X M lighting series with a complete mobile application using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. These cutting-edge LED lights are meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of coral reproduction, ensuring optimal conditions for marine enthusiasts, public aquariums, and research facilities.

Collaborations are at the heart of GNC BLURAY, INC.'s strategy - the company plans to forge partnerships with distributors and retailers within the aquarium industry, ensuring widespread availability of its products. Tailored approaches will be developed for coral reproduction initiatives, aligning with the unique requirements of research entities and organizations.

GNC BLURAY, INC. is emphasizing operational efficiency - remains agile in exploring the possibility of a "Made in the USA" product. This approach combines US assembly with 100% "Made in Italy" components, offering a competitive combination that aligns with market expectations.

GNC BLURAY, INC. is not merely entering a market; it is embarking on a journey contributing significantly to coral conservation efforts. The company's commitment to sustainability, innovation, and customer satisfaction positions it as a key player in the US aquarium industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

GNC BLURAY, Inc. 3109 Grand Avenue, STE 574, MIAMI (FL), US 33133: www.gncbluray.com

COO/CMO, Henri-James Tieleman +1 202 256 5034: HJTieleman@GNCBluray.com

CEO, Mario Giulietti: MGiulietti@GNCBluray.com

CFO, Andrea Bettini: ABettini@GNCBluray.com

About GNC BLURAY, INC.: GNC BLURAY, INC. provider of LED lighting solutions specifically designed for coral reproduction in natural and salty waters. With a commitment to quality, design, innovation, and sustainability, the company aims to revolutionize the aquarium industry and contribute to coral conservation efforts.

