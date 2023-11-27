Football Friday Night
Energy Alert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now

Carlyle Group and WP Carey Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 30:

  • Carlyle Group Inc. (NASD: CG) will replace ICU Medical Inc. (NASD: ICUI) in the S&P MidCap 400. ICU Medical will replace PacWest Bancorp (NASD: PACW) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Banc of California Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is acquiring PacWest Bancorp in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions. Post-merger, Banc of California will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. ICU Medical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

  • WP Carey Inc. (NYSE: WPC) will replace Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE: WOR) in the S&P MidCap 400. Worthington Industries will replace Avantax, Inc. (NASD: AVTA) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Aretec Group, Inc. is acquiring Avantax in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.  Worthington Industries is more appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600 with an anticipated spin-off transaction expected to be completed in early December.

  • Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN, CWEN.A) will replace Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC is to acquire Veritiv Corporation in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

November 30, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Carlyle Group

CG

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ICU Medical

ICUI

Health Care


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

WP Carey

WPC

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Worthington Industries

WOR

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Clearway Energy

CWEN;
CWEN.a

Utilities


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Veritiv

VRTV

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Worthington Industries

WOR

Materials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Avantax,

AVTA

Financials


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

ICU Medical

ICUI

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

PacWest Bancorp

PACW

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlyle-group-and-wp-carey-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-others-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301998451.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.