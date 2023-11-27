Globant Introduces CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, its Annual Tech Trends' Event Providing Groundbreaking Insights for Business Reinvention

The November 30 event will feature speakers such as Walter Isaacson (Elon Musk Biographer), Jane Lauder (The Estée Lauder Companies), David Vélez (Nubank), Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Matías Muchnik (NotCo); and will be hosted by Cleo Abram , Emmy-nominated Video Journalist

Register for free at converge.globant.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced its annual flagship event, CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption , a global gathering with high-profile thought leaders and industry-relevant speakers at the forefront of tech, including Marc Benioff, Chair & CEO at Salesforce; David Vélez, Founder & CEO at Nubank; Walter Isaacson, Best-Selling Author & Acclaimed Historian; and Jane Lauder, Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies, among others. The event will be streamed on November 30th, 11 am EST.

CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption (PRNewswire)

"In a world where tech is a big part of our everyday lives, Globant's important mission is to connect with and inspire people around the globe. We want to show how technology, creativity, and innovation are changing businesses, creating new opportunities, and enabling greater connections around the world," said Martín Migoya, CEO of Globant. "Last year, Generative AI created a disruptive hit, thus opening a new chapter in artificial intelligence. At our flagship annual event, CONVERGE, experts will share their knowledge and experience to help business leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs, techies, and decision-makers gain a better understanding of AI's possibilities."

CONVERGE Lineup

Globant's main event gathers top minds from different industries to share firsthand how AI is reinventing work, businesses, and industries. This year's lineup includes:

Marc Benioff , Chair & CEO at Salesforce

David Vélez, Founder & CEO at Nubank

Walter Isaacson , Best-Selling Author & Acclaimed Historian

Jane Lauder , Executive Vice President and Chief Data Officer of The Estée Lauder Companies

João Paulo Ferreira , CEO of Natura & Co. Latin America

Gillian Zucker , President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Clippers

Martín Migoya, CEO & Co-founder of Globant

Cleo Abram , Emmy-nominated Video Journalist

Patricia Pomies , Chief Operating Officer of Globant

Guibert Englebienne, Co-founder, President of Latam & Globant X

Anselmo Ramos , Co-founder of the award-winning ad agency GUT

Diego Tártara, Chief Technology Officer at Globant

Wanda Weigert , Global Chief Brand Officer at Globant

Carolina Dolan , Chief Digital Officer at Globant

Elena Morettini , Sustainable Business Studio Director at Globant

Sabina Schneider , Chief Solutions Officer North America at Globant

Matías Muchnik, CEO & Co-founder at NotCo

Andrew McLaughlin , Co-Founder & Partner of Higher Ground Labs

Blake Scholl , Founder & CEO of Boom Supersonic

Dan Macklin , Co-Founder & President of Summer

Daniella Loftus , Founder & CEO of DRAUP

Emi Gal , Co-Founder & CEO of Ezra

James Vincent , Founder & CEO of FNDR

Jana Eggers , CEO of Nara Logics

Jose Valls , CEO of GenZ

Kevin Guo , Co-Founder and CEO of Hive

Sofía Englebienne, Founder and CEO of Eter Studios

With a constant addition of creativity, CONVERGE ignites inspiration and challenges conventional boundaries. In this edition, AI takes center stage, providing attendees with new and groundbreaking insights for business reinvention and possibilities, exploring how companies are using technology and its many implications, such as data, ethics, and its impact on society. Additionally, discussions will focus on how we can harness this technological evolution as a force for good, as the true value lies in achieving the right balance between human and artificial intelligence. Another important topic will be the trends for the next year: where we are headed and what the next great big thing in tech will be.

Last year's CONVERGE: Reinventing Connections event had more than 27,000 virtual registrations, and featured experts such as Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company; Karlie Kloss, American supermodel and Founder of Kode With Klossy; Tristan Harris, Co-Founder and President of the Center for Humane Technology; Dr. Bertalan Meskó, Director of The Medical Futurist Institute; Refik Anadol, Media Artist, Director and Pioneer in the Aesthetics of Machine Intelligence; Arianna Huffington, Founder and CEO of Thrive and Founder of the Huffington Post; Swan Sit, Marketing Maven, Investor and Speaker; Roberto Carlos, FIFA Legend; and Oscar Mayo, Executive Director of LaLiga.

To learn more about the event and to register for CONVERGE. AI: Limitless Disruption, visit https://converge.globant.com/.

About CONVERGE

CONVERGE is Globant's flagship annual event that gathers some of the brightest minds reshaping the future. From Buenos Aires to Madrid to New York, the event has landed in the main hubs of the world to share the insights of visionary leaders such as Bob Iger, Steve Wozniak, Prof. Yuval Harari, Cathay Hackl, Arianna Huffington, Guy Kawasaki, Refik Anadol, Karlie Kloss, will.i.am, James Corden, and many more. Over CONVERGE's past editions, the event has been attended by more than 45,000 people and featured more than 35 renowned speakers.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet at scale.

We have more than 27,500 employees, and are present in 30 countries across 5 continents working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We stand among the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the world (2023) according to Fortune.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: pr@globant.com

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com .

Join Converge, the Tech Event on Business Reinvention powered by AI. Register here !

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant