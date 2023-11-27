NOW OPEN: LPM RESTAURANT & BAR BRINGS JOIE DE VIVRE TO THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS

Globally Acclaimed Restaurant Delivers Irresistible French Charm and Authentic Flavors in New Destination Overlooking the Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The carefree lifestyles of the Côte d'Azur and Las Vegas come together as LPM Restaurant & Bar officially opens its internationally acclaimed eatery at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Celebrated by World's 50 Best Restaurants, LPM welcomes guests into its distinct French Riviera-inspired concept, offering exquisite harmony on the plate with a focus on exploring the joy of Mediterranean ingredients at their peak.

"From every dish we serve to every wine we pour; we look for a special way to connect with each guest," said LPM Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Budzynski. "It is an incredible moment to see LPM in the bright lights of Las Vegas at The Cosmopolitan, a world-famous destination that shares our belief in celebrating life in unique and unforgettable ways."

From its striking al fresco terrace overlooking the energy of the Las Vegas Strip to its charming dining room, LPM emanates the glamour and sophistication of the South of France, where every moment is filled with surprise indulgences and opportunities to create memories. Guests of LPM in Las Vegas are transported into a relaxed, yet buzzing atmosphere complemented by French artistry, from fabulous culinary presentations to original murals reflecting the creative spirit of Provence.

Jessica Somple, Vice President of Food & Beverage for The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, said, "We pride ourselves on bringing new and singular experiences to the Las Vegas culinary scene and LPM continues that tradition beautifully. The spontaneous spirit of LPM mixed with a dedication to every detail make it an extraordinary addition to our dining portfolio and we know it will quickly become a can't-miss dining destination for visitors and locals alike.

From London to Dubai and Miami, LPM has captivated all corners of the map with its relaxed and irreverent vibe harmoniously synced with passionate attention to the detail of its craft. With its unwavering commitment to excellence, the group continues to expand its global presence. Las Vegas marks its ninth location worldwide joining London, Dubai, Miami, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, Riyadh, Limassol, and Doha.

The Menu

LPM takes guests on a culinary journey filled with delicate intensity and surprising combinations. Signature highlights include Warm Prawns with Olive Oil and Lemon Juice, Snails with Garlic Butter and Parsley to start; Salt Baked Sea Bass with Artichokes and Tomatoes, Marinated Lamb Cutlets with Olive and Aubergine Caviar with Pine nuts for the main courses; and classic Vanilla Crème Brûlée for dessert.

Complementing the dishes is a sophisticated cocktail menu inspired by the remarkable life of French artist Jean Cocteau and includes the timeless favorite Tomatini, a must-try when visiting any LPM. The wine list offers an extensive range of wines of global repute, as well as an impressive list of rosés - the emblem of the French Riviera.

Design

Showcasing an indoor-outdoor layout, LPM's design is layered with details of freshly cut flowers and French shutters. The atmosphere is enhanced with a soundtrack of timeless classics and refined contemporary music, elevating the experience even further.

Artist Sanja Kovacevic made the restaurant her canvas with original murals spanning the walls, painted in simplistic and refined style inspired by modern French creatives. The works represent the evolution of LPM by stylishly incorporating French writings into each piece telling stories of the mythology, cuisine and history of the region.

LPM is open seven days a week. Reservations can be made by visiting The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas online.

About LPM Restaurant & Bar

Celebrated for its imaginative Riviera-inspired cuisine, thrilling original cocktails and harmonious design is world-renowned LPM Restaurant and Bar. Taking guests on a journey through its menu of delicate intensity, guests can find memorable and delightfully surprising combinations that explore the essential joy at the heart of Mediterranean ingredients at their peak. The all-encompassing destination is inspired by the affectionate culture off the coasts of South of France, featuring bold yet refined flavors, daring and irreverent energy, and first-class hospitality.

The LPM Group has restaurants in London (2007), Dubai (2010), Abu Dhabi (2017), Miami (2017), Hong Kong (2018), Riyadh (2021), Limassol (2022), and Doha (2022).

About The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is a unique luxury resort and casino that offers a decidedly different perspective. Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan's distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Luxury amenities include a premier lineup of world-class culinary experiences; an intriguing mix of bars, nightclubs and entertainment venues; 100,000-square-foot-casino; award-winning spa, salon and fitness center; unrivaled pool district and an eclectic line-up of hand-selected boutiques. For more information visit: www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com and follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

