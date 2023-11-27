Football Friday Night
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Adobe Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 19, 2023

Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Adobe Inc. ("Adobe") (NASDAQ: ADBE) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong)
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between July 23, 2021 and September 15, 2022.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Adobe, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/adobe-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56666&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Adobe includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Figma was growing its market share and was becoming a leader in user experience design; (b) Figma was in direct competition with Adobe on user experience design; (c) Adobe's product "Express" was not an effective counter to Figma's growing market share in bringing new customers to Adobe's paid offerings; (d) Adobe's other offerings were not succeeding in competing with Figma on user experience design; and (e) Adobe was losing market share to Figma.

DEADLINE: December 19, 2023

Aggrieved Adobe investors only have until December 19, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.co

