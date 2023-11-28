Lilly Announces Plans to Open its First-ever Gateway Labs Site in San Diego

Scheduled to open in the first half of 2024, Lilly's new Gateway Labs location, in partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, will feature a world-class, state-of-the-art lab facility to support early-stage scientific entrepreneurs and companies

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced plans to open its first-ever Lilly Gateway Labs location in San Diego, Calif. in the first half of 2024. Gateway Labs is Lilly's shared innovation accelerator that provides participating companies with state-of-the-art lab space and unique access to Lilly scientists, researchers and executives, as well as exposure to Lilly's functional and scientific expertise. This will be the company's third Gateway Labs location, with additional sites located in San Francisco and Boston.

"We are excited to expand our footprint in San Diego as it is home to a thriving life sciences community," said Daniel Skovronsky, M.D., Ph.D., chief scientific officer, and president, Lilly Research Laboratories. "By providing lab space and access to Lilly's scientific expertise, we can support scientists from research institutes, universities and small biotech companies as they work to discover the next generation of medicines for patients."

Companies located at Gateway Labs have the opportunity to collaborate with Lilly and each other on research of mutual interest, participate in shared learning and scientific symposia with Lilly experts and partners, and have the potential for financial investment directly from Lilly, venture capital funds, or both. In partnership with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE), the new site will merge Lilly's scientific expertise with ARE's operational excellence to create a world-class facility.

The new site will be located in Alexandria's University Town Center (UTC) campus, and offer nearly 62,000 square feet of rentable, flexibly-designed lab space, as well as open workstations for fostering scientific exchange and collaboration among participating companies. It is expected to accommodate 10 companies and more than 120 biotech and Lilly employees.

"Lilly has been supporting early-phase external innovation for decades, and we are excited to continue to expand our Gateway Labs shared innovation spaces to a larger network of life science startups" said Julie Gilmore, Ph.D., vice president, and global head of Gateway Labs. "The expansion of our Gateway Labs model will grant scientists access to Lilly's research operations, mentorship and expertise in an environment made to foster scientific breakthroughs."

Companies interested in joining Lilly Gateway Labs should visit www.gatewaylabs.lilly.com and contact GatewayLabs@lilly.com.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/news or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. C-LLY

