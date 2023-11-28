TCL Giving Away $1M in 98" TVs Following 99-Yard Touchdown During Inaugural NFL Black Friday Game

Leading Electronics Brand Awards Big Screen TVs to Sweepstakes Entrants in "Ultimate Gameday Upgrade"

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL ®'s $1,000,000 prize – the largest purse in its Ultimate Gameday Upgrade sweepstakes – was officially unlocked in the inaugural NFL Black Friday game last week, when Miami's Jevon Holland recorded a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown on the final play of the first half. TCL 's promotion will distribute 98" TVs to winners pulled from the pool of submissions entered prior to the game.

The award is part of TCL's season-long campaign that unlocks big screen TVs for consumers when a specific in-game scenario takes place. For the week 12 game, a player from either team had to score a 98+ yard touchdown to trigger the prize payout of 98" TVs to 84 randomly selected winners.

"We are thrilled to see a big play result in big screens for the lucky winners who will receive our premium 98" QM8 TV," said Andy Thompson, Chief Marketing Officer, TCL. "Black Friday is all about extreme shoppers, crowded stores, and unheard-of deals. This year, the NFL added further excitement to the traditional shopping day with its first-ever Black Friday game. So, it's only fitting that as the Official TV Partner of the NFL we tied the two together in a huge, unprecedented way by offering up $1 million in big screen TVs."

Consumers can continue to enter the TCL Ultimate Gameday Upgrade promotion for their chance to win big screen TVs through the end of the NFL season at TCL.com, including the 98" QM8.

As the number one brand in 98" TVs globally, and number two best-selling TV brand in the U.S., TCL is redefining home entertainment with extra-large, feature-packed televisions that can satisfy virtually any cinephile or sports enthusiast. Its unique range of 98" TVs deliver premium performance powered by advanced technology, providing the best possible combination of quality, technology, and value. From the popular 98" S5, to the top-of-the-line award-winning 98" QM8 that is being given away as part of this promotion, TCL is leading the way in making big screens more affordable and achievable.

