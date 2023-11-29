eBay Announces Commercial Agreement and Investment in Sports Trading Card Company COMC, Strengthening Commitment to Collectible Enthusiasts

Deal will expand COMC's technology-based listing and management model, offering collectors extensive selection and improved listing capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY), a global commerce leader that connects millions of sellers and buyers around the world, and COMC, an innovator in the sports trading cards space, today announced that the companies have entered a commercial agreement to accelerate the growth of the trading card hobby. The deal also includes an eBay investment in COMC. This partnership reinforces eBay's deep commitment to supporting sellers and collectors across The Hobby, delivering innovative experiences to help them thrive and fuel their passions.

With nearly 300 employees and 200,000 square feet of distribution space, COMC's unique model offers buyers and sellers an expert partner with a deep catalog and sophisticated fulfillment capabilities. COMC has a demonstrated ability to effectively manage a high volume of trading cards at multiple price points. eBay's investment will help unlock access to new services for eBay customers, including making listing easier and more efficient.

"As the ecommerce home for trading cards enthusiasts, we're excited to work with a company that shares our commitment to innovating for collectors and sellers, so they can do more of what they love," said Gene Cook, VP of Global Collectibles, eBay. "This investment will help deliver seamless, magical experiences for The Hobby, making it easier for sellers to digitize their inventory and helping buyers find exactly the cards they want."

"COMC was created to reimagine the collecting experience for trading card enthusiasts by using technology and innovation to remove the greatest pain points, allowing fellow collectors to focus on what they enjoy," said Tim Getsch, CEO and Co-Founder, COMC. "We are excited to utilize eBay's investment to accelerate our pace of innovation, improving the experience for our customers, employees, and partners. eBay's faith in COMC is a testament to our talented and passionate team. We're thrilled to partner with eBay to continue our journey of simplifying collecting, bringing joy to The Hobby, and making it accessible for as many people as possible."

Founded in Seattle in 2005 by Tim and Julia Getsch, COMC's core values center on fostering an innovative and fun team and culture, to offer collectors an accurate, trusted, efficient experience.

About eBay

eBay Inc. (Nasdaq: EBAY) is a global commerce leader that connects millions of buyers and sellers in more than 190 markets around the world. We exist to enable economic opportunity for individuals, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations of all sizes. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, California, eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2022, eBay enabled nearly $74 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com .

About COMC

COMC is a leading marketplace for collecting and selling sports cards, gaming cards, comics, and more. With nearly 300 employees and over 100 million trading cards under management, COMC offers customers premium service and maximum ease to collect online. COMC's innovative "buy now, ship later" model allows customers to collect over time while minimizing shipping costs. Driven into its ethos, the purpose of COMC is to "optimize joy for collectors." The company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington. To learn more, visit www.comc.com .

