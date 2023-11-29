KEVIN HART'S GRAN CORAMINO® TEQUILA WILL SUPPORT 50 BLACK AND LATINX SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS ACROSS THE U.S. WITH $10,000 GRANTS

THE CORAMINO FUND OPENS ON NOVEMBER 29 IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LISC

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gran Coramino® Tequila, an ultra-premium tequila founded by entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila maker, Juan Domingo Beckmann, has launched applications for The Coramino Fund, the brand's giveback program, with U.S. impact partner Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). The Coramino Fund supports Black and Latinx entrepreneurs across the U.S. with $10,000 grants as well as learning opportunities.

2023 Coramino Fund Grantees from left to right: Monica Nava, Chemn Cafe, Elgin, TX; Kendra Payne, The Herbal Scoop, Narrowsburg, NY; Martin Boyd Jr., Redemption Body Wellness, Philadelphia, PA. (PRNewswire)

Gran Coramino Tequila donates $1 for every bottle sold to support Black and Latinx entrepreneurs and small business owners across the U.S. and in Mexico. Applications for eligible U.S. businesses are open now at lisc.org/grancoramino and close Dec. 5, 2023. The next round of entrepreneurship programming in Jalisco, Mexico will launch in early 2024.

In its inaugural year, The Coramino Fund received over 20,000 applicants from every state and supported 50 entrepreneurs with $10,000 grants to fuel the growth of their small businesses – three of these entrepreneurs are pictured above. Martin Boyd Jr., owner and founder of Redemption Body Wellness noted, "For me as a business owner, the hardest thing to secure is new staff members while also expanding programs for the community, especially for youth and elders. This grant gives me the opportunity to do just that."

Kevin Hart, co-founder of Gran Coramino Tequila, noted, "The Coramino Fund is not just about grants – it's about building a legacy of economic empowerment and generational success. The impact our first year of collaboration with LISC had on Black and Latinx small business owners was inspiring to see. With this new round of support, we're continuing to help break the barriers that have held talented entrepreneurs back from achieving their dreams."

"The Coramino Fund is not merely a financial boost for small businesses; it's a transformative force for aspiring entrepreneurs," said Michael T. Pugh, LISC CEO. "We're eager to continue leveling the playing field for under-resourced Black and Latinx small business owners. Together with Gran Coramino Tequila, we are supporting sustainable businesses, quality jobs and economic growth that will enrich lives and uplift communities across the nation."

Gran Coramino Tequila and LISC encourage all eligible entrepreneurs and small business owners from the U.S. to apply for the grant program online at www.lisc.org/grancoramino now through Dec. 5, 2023. Grant recipients will be announced in early 2024.

Gran Coramino was established in 2022 by comedian and entrepreneur Kevin Hart and 11th-generation tequila producer Juan Domingo Beckmann. Co-created alongside Global Brand Equities and Proximo Spirits, the venture seamlessly blends Hart's passion for tequila with Beckmann's expertise in spirits making. The Coramino Fund — the brand's give-back program now in its second year — was developed to reflect the pair's dedication to giving back to their communities.

About LISC

LISC is one of the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. Since its founding in 1979, LISC has invested $29.7 billion to create more than 489,000 affordable homes and apartments, develop 81.4 million square feet of retail, community, and educational space, and help tens of thousands of people find employment and improve their finances.

About GRAN CORAMINO™ TEQUILA

Gran Coramino is a tequila brand founded by two world-class masters of their crafts, Juan Domingo Beckmann and Kevin Hart. Launching first with Gran Coramino Reposado Cristalino, the tequila is matured in Eastern European oak barrels, finished in California Cabernet wine casks, and slow-filtered for smooth flavor and crystal-clear color. The brand expanded with an Añejo expression on September 14, 2022, offering a silky smooth tequila taste with a long and sweet cognac-laced finish. Gran Coramino will donate $1 from every bottle sold to support diverse entrepreneurs and small businesses from communities in Tequila, Mexico, and the United States. Gran Coramino® Tequila. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). Trademarks owned by Gran Coramino LLC. ©2023 Gran Coramino, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gran Coramino