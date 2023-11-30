ROBERN® EXPANDS LIGHTING CATEGORY, FLEXIBLE DESIGN OPTIONS WITH NEW SCONCES

BRISTOL, Pa., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern has unveiled two standalone sconce lighting collections – Tenor Lighting and InLine 2.0 Lighting. These artful designs offer unique, whole home lighting solutions to complement a myriad of spaces. The sconces are available in two versions to create a personalized experience: Choose the 'Dimmable' version to achieve the ideal brightening or dimming output desired or choose the 'Tunable' version with Robern's proprietary SWAY light control for one-touch dimming, color-tuning, and individualized presets for perfect lighting no matter the moment.

The Tenor and InLine 2.0 sconces are made from the highest quality materials and take lighting to an entirely new level of sophistication. Dim and tune the light to create the perfect ambiance to welcome the morning or end the evening. See yourself in the perfect light by providing the highest quality light and adjustable color temperature all from one controllable unit, SWAY. SWAY allows users to easily fine-tune both the brightness from 100 percent to one percent and color temperature from 2700 to 5600 Kelvin to provide the most accurate reflection and purity of color. Three 'favorite' settings come preset or can be replaced with individual 'favorite' settings and can be adjusted for specialty lighting needs and then returned to a 'favorite' with a simple tap of a button.

Tenor Sconces

Capturing the elegance of the golden era of 1930s Hollywood Glamour, Robern combined sleek glass, rich metal, and decorative endcaps to create the three stylish Tenor designs. The versatile sconces can be hung horizontally or vertically, lending an unexpected touch of jewelry within a room – whether flanking a mirror in a creative, singular expression or grouped in any number of configurations for a more dramatic interior placement. The distinctive sconces feature decorative endcaps in three options: the crisp Diamond or smooth Round is an exceptional choice for modern and transitional interiors, while the classic, textural Fluted, is a great choice wherever a more traditional look is being considered. The Tenor Sconces are available in Chrome, Polished Nickel, Matte Black, and Brass and in 30", 36" and 40" heights.

InLine 2.0 Sconce

The new InLine 2.0 Sconce is a sophisticated design that speaks to modern and transitional interiors. Creating ambiance and visual interest within the home, the statement-making InLine 2.0 Sconce is a rectangular form that incorporates a seamless, mirrored frame furthering its Art Deco inspired elegance. The vertically hung sconce can be positioned to striking effect when staggered or grouped or by mixing and matching the various sizes in an intriguing, custom wall scape. Sensual, with an architectural crispness and sleek sensibility, the sconce lends an edgy creativity within a room that is anything but mainstream. The InLine 2.0 Sconce is available in 30", 36", 40", and 48" heights.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

For 150 years, Kohler Co. has been a global leader in design and innovation, dedicated to providing gracious living through kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; distributed energy solutions – home energy, industrial power systems, and powertrain technologies – and luxury hospitality experiences and major championship golf. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. Privately held Kohler Co. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations.

