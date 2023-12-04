Football Friday Night
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Presents Innovative Nuclear Solutions for a Net-Zero Future at COP28

Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), a state-run energy company in South Korea is presenting Korea's nuclear solutions for accelerating a journey to a net zero future at the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) Pavilion at COP28
KHNP's pavilion is located in the Green Zone at Expo City Dubai and showcases Korea's innovative small modular reactor (i-SMR) technology and i-SMR powered Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model, which leverage the full benefits of nuclear in driving the global energy transition.

The pavilion will be open throughout the duration of the COP28 until Dec 12.

Innovative Small Modular Reacotor (i-SMR) showcased at KHNP Pavilion
KHNP's CEO Jooho Whang presenting the i-SMR powered Smart Net-Zero City (SSNC) model
KHNP hosts a panel discussion at the KHNP Pavilion
SOURCE Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

