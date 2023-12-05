Anaxi™ Introduces "Mobile on-Premise" Bringing Mobile Gaming to Chickasaw Nation

This Innovative Solution Is a Joint Partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaxi, Aristocrat's online Real Money Gaming division, today announced the launch of its Mobile on-Premise solution for tribal gaming operators looking to enhance entertainment experiences. Through Anaxi's Mobile on-Premise solution, casino guests on trust land now have the ability to connect to iconic Aristocrat's Class-II gaming content via their mobile devices.

Anaxi Mobile on-Premise (PRNewswire)

"Our commitment to both guest and operator experience is at the heart of everything we do," said Josh Morris, SVP iGaming Product & Technology - Anaxi. "Groundbreaking partnerships of this kind are the driving force in continuing to move our industry forward, and we're eager to see our Mobile on-Premise solution now live, helping elevate the gaming experience offered by tribal gaming operators. We also thank our integration partners that have been part of this journey, helping to deliver this innovation solution."

Through this collaborative partnership with WinStar World Casino and Resort, Anaxi's Mobile on-Premise solution brings three of Aristocrat's famous Class II titles Mr. Money Bags™, Polar High Roller™ and Hot Red Ruby™, to the Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma through a new digital experience. Currently live with these three initial titles, Anaxi and WinStar plan to make new content available over time to ensure players receive an ever-evolving entertainment experience. By recreating the casino floor in the palm of your hand and delivering familiarity, Mobile on-Premise guarantees easy adaptation for both operators and players alike.

"We are constantly looking to improve the player experience across our properties," said Chickasaw Nation Secretary of Commerce, Dan Boren. "The approval last year by the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC) for alternate technical standards for the Chickasaw Nation Office of the Gaming Commissioners (CNOGC) applicable to Class II mobile gaming provides us with the flexibility to take advantage of modern technology. There's no denying that the mobile gaming trend is here to stay, so we're thrilled to launch this first-ever mobile offering with our WinStar guests and look forward to expanding upon this partnership with Anaxi in the future."

In addition to being the Chickasaw Nation's flagship resort and one of 23 casinos owned and operated by the tribe in Oklahoma, WinStar World Casino and Resort prides itself on being the largest casino in the world.

This new partnership with Anaxi and WinStar builds on the long-standing and proud relationship between the Chickasaw Nation and Aristocrat Leisure Limited.

About Anaxi

Anaxi is Aristocrat Leisure Limited's (ASX: ALL) dedicated online Real Money Gaming and Customer Experience Solutions business. Founded in 2022, Anaxi creates destinations where players can enjoy the excitement of online Real Money Gaming with confidence. Powered by the world's greatest gaming content and the creativity of over 800 passionate people, Anaxi is on a mission to become the most trusted name in online RMG, globally. Anaxi: Experience Entertainment.

For more: www.anaxi.com / www.aristocrat.com

About WinStar World Casino and Resort

With more games than any other casino in the world, WinStar World Casino and Resort offers unrivaled gaming action with its nearly 10,500 electronic games and over 100 table games found throughout its expansive gaming floor. In addition to its gaming, the casino-resort includes the luxurious WinStar World Casino Hotel with over 1,700 rooms, the state-of-the-art Lucas Oil Live, WinStar Spa, the Cascades pool complex, WinStar Golf Club with its two championship 18-hole golf courses and WinStar Golf Academy, the WinStar Convention Center and over 20 restaurants open daily. Located on the Texas/Oklahoma state line along Interstate 35, WinStar World Casino and Resort presents unmatched gaming action 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Be sure to visit WinStar.com for the most updated information before your next trip to WinStar World Casino and Resort.

Anaxi (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anaxi