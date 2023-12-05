On World Soil Day, Russell Taylor is Awarded the Certified Crop Adviser (CCA) Conservationist of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- World Soil Day is celebrated on December 5th each year, and educates people about the significance of soil quality maintenance and how important it is to all life forms and food systems. Over 95 percent of food originates from soil and water. Russell Taylor will receive the 2023 CCA Conservationist of the Year Award today in a ceremony in Washington, D.C. This award recognizes a CCA who exhibits dedication to exceptional conservation delivery and customer service. Taylor is committed to helping change agriculture by embracing natural conservation practices and improving soil health.

He has been a part of the CCA program for 10 years and holds 24 years of crop advising experience. He is the Vice President of Live Earth Products Inc., a U.S. family-run business, which mines and manufactures humic acid and fulvic acid-based products.

"Conservation is more than working in the field. Conservation is also reshaping the rules that prevent farmers from accessing products and information that aid conservation. Getting CCAs and researchers' expanded knowledge is essential to accomplish our goal of helping farmers," said Taylor.

Taylor has worked with the Association of American Plant Food Control Officials (AAPFCO), advocating for categories of products beyond basic chemical fertilizers. He has also worked with the USDA drafting language for the farm bill that helps products that, when applied to seeds, plants, or the rhizosphere, stimulate natural processes to enhance or benefit nutrient uptake, nutrient efficiency, tolerance to abiotic stress, or crop quality and yield.

"Russell and I first met in 2007. I've witnessed him carrying an impressive leadership role in the humic products industry for more than a decade. He is equally conversant discussing humic product activity in crop production, in animal farming, and the legal restrictions surrounding both," says Dr. Dan Olk, USDA-ARS in Ames, IA. "Russell's work has elevated industry-wide interest in humic products and other biostimulants."

The award is supported by the USDA-Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Agricultural Retailers Association, American Society of Agronomy, CropLife America, Crop Science Society of America, National Association of Conservation Districts, National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, Soil Science Society of America, and The Fertilizer Institute and administered by The American Society of Agronomy.

View original content:

SOURCE Live Earth Products