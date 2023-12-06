Bigeye Receives Strategic Investment from Alteryx Ventures

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bigeye is excited to announce a strategic investment by Alteryx , Inc., the Analytics Cloud Platform company, to strengthen its data observability platform and global reach. Bigeye delivers lineage-powered data observability to help enterprise data teams monitor data pipelines and detect data quality issues before they impact their business. With this investment by Alteryx, Inc. through its Alteryx Ventures arm, Bigeye intends to further strengthen enterprise adoption, expand its technology, and deepen its partner ecosystem. Alteryx's investment in Bigeye highlights the shared perspective that strong enterprise governance is important when deploying analytics at scale.

This investment brings Bigeye's total fundraising to $68.5 million and adds Alteryx to a list of marquee investors including Sequoia Capital, Costanoa Ventures, Coatue, and In-Q-Tel. Alteryx's expertise in enabling analytics adoption at large and complex enterprises aligns well with Bigeye's mission to deliver an enterprise data observability platform that can enable visibility across legacy and modern data stack vendors. Both companies provide solutions that enable organizations to become truly data driven with confidence that their analytics dashboards are governed, accurate, and reliable.

Commenting on this investment, Kyle Kirwan, Bigeye CEO and Founder, said, "I've spoken with enterprise data leaders across many verticals and the need for reliable analytics is a constant theme. Alteryx continues to exhibit leadership in the enterprise analytics space, and we believe with Alteryx's investment, our customers will be able to unlock new capabilities and benefits. Ultimately, both Bigeye and Alteryx allow enterprise leaders to make strategic investments in their data programs with full confidence that they will be able to deliver fast but also reliable insights to their organizations."

"We are excited to partner with Bigeye to help drive accountability and data validity within complex, enterprise data environments. As companies expand their Alteryx deployments to the cloud, reliable data observability is critical to ensuring trust in analytics" said Jay Henderson, SVP of Product Management, Alteryx. "We believe the Bigeye Data Observability Platform will become a strong partner to companies looking to better integrate and observe Alteryx within their mission critical analytic processes."

Alteryx Ventures invests in companies with innovative technology and services that complement Alteryx's analytics and data science products and encourage innovation within the analytics ecosystem. Alteryx's vision centers on enabling every person to achieve breakthrough outcomes from data through analytics automation, data science and unprecedented ease of use.

Modern businesses rely on accurate, reliable data delivered without interruption. Bigeye was founded by two of Uber's earliest data team managers and is backed by prominent venture capital investors, Sequoia Capital and Coatue. Bigeye is an industry-leading data observability platform that helps data engineering and data science teams ensure data reliability. Organizations use Bigeye's automated data quality monitoring, ML-powered anomaly detection, and deep data lineage to detect and resolve issues before they impact the business.

