Toyota Shares Progress on Environmental Sustainability Targets in 2023 North American Report

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Toyota Motor North America announced the availability of its 2023 North American Environmental Sustainability Report. Covering Toyota's activities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the report has been published annually since 2002. The 2023 report highlights Toyota's environmental strategy, shows progress on contributions to the UN SDGs, reviews the company's progress toward its four priority issues (Carbon, Water, Materials, and Biodiversity), provides data that is organized in an environmental metrics table, and, finally, offers a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) content index with disclosures in reference to GRI standards.

This year's report was updated and streamlined to include additional data metrics tables to help stakeholders better understand the company's progress on its environmental sustainability goals across its operations and product lines in North America. 2023 was an important year as it marked the halfway point to the United Nations' 2030 Agenda. The UN SDGs form the foundation of the 2030 Agenda, which is a 15-year plan to transform our world for the better.

"The 2023 report serves as a reflection of our current state, showing that we have made progress in some important and key areas, like Carbon and Biodiversity, and we expect things to accelerate as we move into the 2nd half of the 2030 Agenda," said Kevin Butt, director of Environmental Sustainability, Toyota Motor North America. "Achieving our goals is no easy task and will require even greater collaboration and commitment from our team members, suppliers, dealers and other partners – and we are committed to taking on the challenge."

The 2023 report is prefaced with a letter to the reader introducing them to or reminding them of Toyota's stated mission to "produce happiness for all." After explaining how that mission is linked to the UN SDGs as well as Toyota's vision of "mobility for all," the letter then highlights key SDGs where Toyota has realized significant contributions in alignment with its four priority issues, including Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, Goal 12: Responsible Production and Consumption, Goal 13: Climate Action, and Goal 15: Life on Land.

Some of the highlights of the 2023 North America Environmental Sustainability Report include:

Carbon

66% of Toyota and Lexus models available for purchase in North America now have an electrified option, and more are on the way.

Water

132 million gallons of water was released to the Hardy River as part of a partnership with the Nature Conservancy to restore water to the Colorado River Delta Water.

Materials

Achieved a 15% reduction in the weight of single-use packaging procured between FY2018 and FY2023.

93% of all waste was recycled, reused, or repurposed in 2022.

Biodiversity

10,337.9 acres of pollinator habitat have been developed in collaboration with Pollinator Partnership (P2) and the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF), in line with previously announced commitments. For more information on Toyota's biodiversity efforts, read the recent story published about Toyota's partnership with P2 -- Toyota's Blossoming Commitment: Nurturing Biodiversity Through Bees and Butterflies.

North America , including nine assembly and engine plants. These programs have achieved WHC's voluntary Conservation Certification standard, which aims to enhance biodiversity and promote conservation education on corporate landholdings. For more on our work with WHC, see our story on the Toyota continues to partner with Wildlife Habitat Council® (WHC) to implement conservation programs at 14 sites in, including nine assembly and engine plants. These programs have achieved WHC's voluntary Conservation Certification standard, which aims to enhance biodiversity and promote conservation education on corporate landholdings. For more on our work with WHC, see our story on the Indicator Species Project.

LOOKING AHEAD

Toyota remains resolute in its dedication to taking the right steps and implementing a phased approach to achieve the Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050. Through its investments and strategic partnerships, Toyota remains confident that its trajectory will evolve, propelling it closer to its four key focus area aspirations.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

