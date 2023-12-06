UST Recognized by Business Culture Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year

~Wins for Best CSR/Corporate Sustainability Initiative and Best Global/International Organization for Business Culture underscore UST's commitment to driving positive social impact~

LONDON and ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, was recognised for the fourth consecutive year at the prestigious 2023 Business Culture Awards (BCA), winning recognition for its commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and sustainability. This year, UST secured wins in two significant categories - Best CSR/Corporate Sustainability Initiative for its community-based environment projects aligned with its business strategy and net zero goal, and Best Global/International Organization for Business Culture for COLORS, an award-winning employee engagement program of UST.

The award ceremony was held in London, UK, and celebrated UST's exceptional accomplishments in fostering a culture of excellence and sustainability. The company secured victory in two competitive categories, underscoring its commitment to corporate social responsibility, and building an inclusive business culture. UST has previously been recognized across a range of categories by BCA, earning recognition as the Best Large Organization – Business Culture and Building a Culture of Innovation in 2022, the Business Culture Team Award in 2021 and the Best International Initiative for Business Culture in 2020.

By securing top honors in the Best CSR/Corporate Sustainability Initiative, UST affirmed its dedication to leading in corporate sustainability and social responsibility on a global stage. Furthermore, recognition by BCA as the Best Global/International Organisation for Business Culture category, highlights UST's global influence and unwavering commitment to cultivating a positive and inclusive business culture. In addition to these prestigious awards, UST was named a finalist in three other prominent categories:

Building a Culture of Innovation Initiative: UST's initiatives to instill a culture of innovation within the organization were acknowledged, positioning the company among the finalists in this dynamic category.

Business Culture Leadership Award : UST's leadership's commitment to cultivating a positive and impactful business culture garnered the company a finalist position in this leadership-focused category.

Business Culture Team Award (Large Organization): UST's expansive team and their collaborative efforts were recognized, securing a finalist position in the large organization category.

BCA judges were impressed by the impact of UST's initiatives, with one stating, "An organization that effectively translates its words into actions in the realm of CSR." Another judge praised UST's inclusive strategy, noting, "COLORS of UST serves as a noteworthy illustration of enhancing and adapting a well-established, award-winning program to meet evolving organizational and global needs, rather than opting for a complete reinvention, which often involves communication and adoption challenges."

"It is an honor to have represented UST alongside esteemed colleagues at the Business Culture Awards ceremony. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to fostering a business culture rooted in excellence, innovation, and sustainability. I am proud of our team's collective efforts, and this achievement inspires us to further elevate industry standards. At UST, we believe that corporate success should be a force for positive societal impact, and this award strengthens our resolve to lead the way in shaping a future where innovation and sustainability go hand in hand," said Praveen Prabhakaran, Chief Delivery Officer, UST.

"I want to express my deepest appreciation to every member of our global team whose unwavering commitment propels us forward in our mission to transform lives. This achievement goes beyond mere acknowledgment; it is a celebration of our shared values and the impact of our persistent endeavors to create a better society for all. Whether through our CSR initiatives or COLORS programs, each team member has played a pivotal role in helping us win recognition for the fourth consecutive year. To our teams around the world that are guided by our core values – Humility, Humanity, and Integrity – thank you for being the driving force behind our success and embodying the distinctive spirit that defines UST," said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, and Global Head for Development Center Operations, UST.

This remarkable achievement underscores UST's dedication to excellence across various facets of business culture. As a company at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, UST continues to set industry benchmarks, shaping a future where corporate success is synonymous with sustained social impact.

About UST

For more than 24 years, UST has worked side by side with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30+ countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com.

Media Contacts, UST:

Tinu Cherian Abraham

+1 (949) 415-9857

Merrick Laravea

+1 (949) 416-6212

Neha Misri

+91-9284726602

Roshni Das K

+91 7736795557

media.relations@ust.com

Media Contacts, U.S.

S&C PR

+1-646.941.9139

media@scprgroup.com

Makovsky

ust@makovsky.com

Media Contacts, U.K.:

FTI Consulting

UST@fticonsulting.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422658/UST_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE UST