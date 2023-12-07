A Holiday Season Score for Roseville, California Shoppers Courtesy of Strategic Venue Partners

Provider of in-building wireless infrastructure enables 5G throughout Westfield Galleria at Roseville – just in time for one of the biggest shopping days of the year

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Venue Partners (SVP), the leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service, proudly announces a groundbreaking achievement in partnership with Westfield Galleria at Roseville in California. In a spectacular feat, SVP successfully deployed a Distributed Radio Access Network (D-RAN) throughout the over 1.3 million square-foot shopping mall in just six weeks, ensuring the iconic shopping destination was fully equipped to welcome customers for its Black Friday shopping excitement.

Despite the six-week deadline, which many in the telecommunications industry would consider to be impossibly tight, SVP rose to the challenge and delivered a streamlined deployment with exceptional results that brought Westfield Galleria's ambitious vision to life. The installation of the D-RAN provided the vital wireless communications foundation for the shopping center to unleash the potential of 5G services for both its retailers and eager Black Friday shoppers.

By helping transform Westfield Galleria at Roseville, among other Westfield properties, into a 5G-enabled retail haven, SVP has set the stage for a new kind of unparalleled shopping experience. Leveraging the lightning-fast connectivity, customers will now be able to indulge in more interactive and immersive shopping experiences as the holiday shopping season progresses into the new year. The implementation of the new system goes far beyond meeting the intense demands of Black Friday and holiday season foot traffic. It is also a forward-thinking decision that has now laid the foundation for a new era of personalized and tech-enhanced shopping through 2024 and beyond.

"Our mission at Strategic Venue Partners is to redefine what's possible when it comes to in-building wireless connectivity," says Justin Marron, CEO of Strategic Venue Partners. "Turning Westfield Galleria at Roseville's Black Friday dream into reality, despite the aggressive timeline, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Our team pulled together around the clock to make this happen, and we are exceptionally proud of them. We're excited to be a part of something big – helping bring 5G to Westfield's shopping centers throughout America and watching our systems transform the retail experience as we know it."

"We are impressed with how SVP met a tight timeline and worked with us to deliver the wireless infrastructure for our customers just in time for an incredibly busy Black Friday," adds Jeff Richardson, Senior General Manager at Westfield Galleria at Roseville. "Being able to use technology to reimagine the shopping experience for retailers and customers at our location is a significant benefit and a high priority for our center. We thank SVP for helping us make that happen. When others believed the timeline was insurmountable, SVP rose to the occasion and achieved this challenging timeline."

About Strategic Venue Partners

Strategic Venue Partners is a leading provider of in-building wireless connectivity-as-a-service. The company partners with venues and carriers to design, develop, install, own, operate and upgrade bespoke in-building wireless systems, utilizing the latest technologies such as Distributed Antenna Systems, Public Safety Systems, Citizens Broadband Radio Service (OnGo®) / Private LTE, Real Time Location Services, Fiber assets, Wi-Fi and Internet Protocol Television. Our proprietary, utility-based model actively builds a future in which underserved enterprise venues can grow, evolve and ignite their own technological futures through robust network connectivity, without financial barriers and backed by a trusted, consultative partner that is there with them for every step of the way. Join us in unleashing the power of wireless connectivity to optimize your operations and fuel your future growth. Visit www.strategicvenue.com.

