SINGAPORE, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a global leading crypto exchange, is spreading the joy of the Christmas season through SuperX Trading Competition, a thrilling campaign with a prize pool of 1.2 million USDT. In the spirit of gratitude for the unwavering support from users, BingX has curated an engaging Christmas Carnival that promises exciting rewards and surprises.

BingX Launches SuperX Trading Competition With 1.2 Million USDT (PRNewswire)

The BingX Christmas Carnival, extending throughout December, features three exciting campaigns: mystery box calendar, futures trading competition, and spot trading competition. To kick off, BingX users can unwrap Christmas mystery boxes on designated dates, revealing bonus vouchers, trial fund vouchers, and various tokens. The Carnival also hosts individual and team competitions in futures trading, where bonuses are distributed based on trading volume and ROI accordingly.

Through SuperX Trading Competition, participants will delve into BingX's advanced platform, exploring the potential of crypto trading, derivatives, and engaging activities. As a rapidly expanding crypto exchange, BingX is committed to providing traders with an unparalleled experience, empowering them to excel and adapt within the ever-evolving crypto landscape.

Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX, remarked, "Following BingX's rebranding, we have introduced a range of exciting initiatives and partnerships alongside the SuperX trading competition. BingX is undergoing a significant transformation, with a focus on our rebranding efforts centered around empowering crypto traders. We hope that all BingX users will relish a seamless trading experience while indulging in the bountiful rewards offered during this festival season."

As the BingX Christmas Carnival unfolds, all BingX users can look forward to a month of competition and opportunities to elevate their trading journey. The SuperX Trading Competition is not just about winning, but embracing the spirit of trader empowerment and community engagement, making it a truly memorable event to close out the year.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange, serving over 5 million users worldwide. BingX offers diversified products and services, including spot, derivatives, copy trading, and asset management – all designed for the evolving needs of users, from beginners to professionals. BingX is committed to providing a trustworthy platform that empowers users with innovative tools and features to elevate their trading proficiency.

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BingX