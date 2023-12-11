FIT by Katy Hearn is now Sesh Fitness App

Hearn builds on record of success with latest endeavor; the next evolution from the founder of Alani Nu, FIT by Katy and Onyx + Rose.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The business that started Katy Hearn's multi-billion dollar empire, a fitness and coaching app called FIT by Katy, is heading into its biggest evolution yet. With the new brand, Sesh Fitness App, Hearn looks to push the business beyond her, and pivot to focusing on the 450K+ women whose lives the eponymous app has helped change over the last decade.

Photo courtesy of Sesh Fitness (PRNewswire)

FIT by Katy, the virtual fitness and personal training app that gained popularity through its highly anticipated 8-week challenges, is relaunching and taking its industry-leading programming and nutritional support to a more community-centered space.

Hearn has a track record of understanding what it takes to build communities, beginning on social media, where she engages daily with her 1.7 Million followers. She is also the founder of the health and wellness brand Alani Nu, which recently collaborated with Kim Kardashian on a signature flavor, and has a valuation of more than $3 billion from JP Morgan Chase & Co. Hearn's popularity has earned her a passionate fan base that she has drawn from to launch her family of brands.

Launched in 2015, the FIT by Katy app was Hearn's first entrepreneurial venture and allowed her to share her expertise with her community of social media followers. Since then, the app has grown exponentially thanks to its unique, one-on-one virtual coaching and its highly-engaged 'fitness family' who offer each other accountability, support and guidance. Hearn built and fostered the growth of a proven system - adding more coaches as the app's popularity grew, - that leads to longer-term, sustainable results, unlike what you'll see from the vast majority of fitness brands you come across today.

Sesh is infinitely more than your run-of-the-mill fitness app. It's one of the only female-founded, female-focused and female-run fitness technology companies in the world. Hearn, and the Sesh Team, eschew the destructive "eat less, run more" approach for one that focuses on sustainable strength training, macronutrient tracking and 1:1 communication to help women build lean muscle, properly fuel their bodies and enjoy their fitness journey.

In rebranding to Sesh, Hearn is putting the emphasis back on the community and the workout sessions they do every day, giving a sense of ownership back to the women who have been with her since day one.

"It was always my goal to create something that provides women with the benefits of personal training - the personal connection, the one-on-one coaching, the nutritional support - but on their own time, when and where it works for them." said Founder Katy Hearn.

"Plus, the community we built at FIT by Katy is so much bigger than just me now and so I knew it was time for a new name and brand that reflected that. Sesh was born out of the mantra we've preached for years: get one hour closer to your goals. Just get one (workout) sesh closer each and every day."

The rebrand is just the start of the evolution of FIT by Katy. Hearn and her team are focused on developing wholly-owned AI functionality that will further expand their coaching capabilities and enable them to reach more women who are looking for a solution to their health, both physically and mentally.

In addition to its 8-week challenges, Sesh currently offers two tiers of monthly memberships: basic and premium.

Basic ( $4.99 /mo.) includes access to an on-demand workout generator where you can get a home or gym workout sesh targeted to body part splits with the tap of a button, their proprietary macro calculator, their one-of-a-kind check-in feature, and more!

Premium ( $18.99 /mo) in addition to the Basic plan features it includes access to 50+ fitness programs, weight and rep tracking, private community, and more!

"FIT by Katy set itself apart by creating an online fitness community for women, by women. By following our core mission - providing custom training expertise, a wealth of nutritional guidance, physical and mental challenges and a community who can all get healthier, happier and stronger together - we helped more than 450,000 women reach their fitness goals," said Kate Stinson, Head of Growth & Partnerships.

"With Sesh, we remain committed to what makes us so unique while looking to expand further into authentic brand partnerships, build out even more robust programming and focus on being the standard in female-focused fitness technology."

The Sesh Fitness app is available for both iOS and Android users. Sesh offers a free 2-week trial and full-body program to new users just for downloading the app.

Sesh is one of a portfolio of health and wellness brands founded by entrepreneur Katy Hearn. Her portfolio of ventures with husband Haydn Schneider include supplement brand Alani Nu, CBD brand Onyx + Rose, and workout clothing line Stori, all based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Demos, including monthly membership and challenge access, available by request.

For more information, please visit www.seshfitnessapp.com , and stay up to date with the latest developments and news on Sesh Fitness via Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

Media Contact:

Danielle Rudy Davis

danielle@lemonade-pr.com

502.533.4472

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sesh Fitness