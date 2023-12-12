BETHLEHEM, PA CELEBRATES THE NEW YEAR WITH 400-POUND PEEPS® CHICK DROP

PEEPS® Brand to Unveil New Easter Marshmallow Flavors at PEEPSFEST® Celebration



BETHLEHEM, Pa., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, crowds flock to watch the iconic ball drop in New York City, and with every tradition comes a few quirky twists. The most unique and exciting drop of all happens on New Year's Eve in Bethlehem, PA, home of the beloved PEEPS® Brand! Just Born Quality Confections and ArtsQuest are hosting a sweet celebration to ring in the New Year—the 15th annual PEEPSFEST®! The two-day, family-friendly festival features a variety of fun activities, a special tasty surprise and its giant PEEPS® Chick Drop!

Weighing in at 400-pounds and reaching a height of four feet, nine inches tall, the larger-than-life Yellow PEEPS® Chick will make its descent to mark the countdown to the new year. The PEEPS® Chick Drop will take place on both Dec. 30 and 31 at 5:35 p.m., serving as the grand finale and spotlight of the day's festivities celebrating the joy and excitement of the PEEPS® Brand at SteelStacks in Bethlehem, PA.

The PEEPS® Brand also has a sweet surprise in store for its fans–PEEPSFEST® attendees who participate in the PEEPSONALITY® Family Fun Run & Walk will get to try two new and exciting PEEPS® Marshmallow flavors that are set to debut this Easter season! Dedicated to providing inclusive family fun for all, the event will also feature live music and entertainment, a fun-filled ice-skating rink, an opportunity to be photographed with the PEEPS® Chick Mascot and the PEEPSMOBILE®, games and more!

"We absolutely love that the PEEPS® Chick Drop has become a cherished New Year's Eve tradition for local families and even attracts fans nationwide," says Courtney Angle, Corporate Affairs Specialist at Just Born Quality Confections. "Celebrating PEEPSFEST® with families of all ages is something we look forward to every year, and we're excited to give our fans a 'sneak-peep' at the newest Easter flavors!"

For more information on PEEPSFEST® and ways to get involved in this annual celebration, visit www.steelstacks.org/peepsfest.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

