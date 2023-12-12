COP28: Budweiser APAC Advances Towards 2025 Sustainability Goals, and Fosters Global Climate Collaboration

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COP28 is taking place from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai. With more than 70,000 representatives from 197 countries in attendance, COP28 is a milestone moment for the world to unite around tangible climate action.

Led by Jan Clysner, Vice President of Sustainability and Procurement, Budweiser APAC Delegation has joined a series of forums and dialogues centering on public-private partnerships on climate change, underscoring its commitment to supporting and contributing to international dialogues and collaboration on climate change, and sharing Bud APAC's perspective, its clear sustainability strategy, and actions it has taken across the full value chain to reduce emissions.

"At a time when environmental consciousness and sustainability are paramount, Bud APAC will continue to spearhead efforts to support carbon neutrality goals set by governments across APAC. As the region's largest brewer, we know we have an important role to play and are making clear progress towards our ambition to achieve net zero ambition across the value chain by 2040," said Clysner.

Tackling the climate challenge with value chain decarbonization

While aiming to achieve net zero in 2040, Bud APAC has set a 2025 Climate Action Goal to have 100 percent of its purchased electricity originating from renewable sources, reducing 25 percent of carbon emissions across the value chain, and achieving a 35 percent reduction in absolute Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

Bud APAC's central sustainability tactic focuses on profound decarbonization within its operations. It has identified crucial priorities and opportunities, centering its climate change mitigation strategy on the creation of eco-friendly breweries and collaborating intimately with suppliers. The goal is to establish a value chain ecosystem to jointly address climate change and related challenges.

Bud APAC is also integrating renewable energy sources to achieve RE100 (100% renewable electricity) and carbon neutrality across its operations. By 2022, it has achieved 43 percent contracted renewable energy in China and 36.5 percent across APAC. By 2022, it has achieved two carbon-neutral breweries in China, the Wuhan and Jinzhou breweries, four of its breweries have achieved RE100 in China, and 17 breweries in APAC have installed solar panels.

By the end of 2022, Bud APAC achieved a 19.7% reduction in carbon emissions intensity per hectoliter across its value chain from the 2017 baseline. In-house operations saw a 49.6% reduction per hectoliter, with overall operational carbon emissions dropping by 45.9%, surpassing the company's 35% reduction target four years ahead of schedule.

Building a resilient future with partners

Bud APAC is also sharing the learnings and best practices of decarbonization with its value chain partners. It's adopting the Supplier Strategic Alliance (SSA), Vendor Strategic Alliance (VSA) and Logistics Supplier Strategic Alliance (LSSA) to actively help the suppliers to reduce their emissions, while carrying out renewable energy transition programs and carbon emission management and capacity-building projects.

With China as the starting point, Bud APAC plans to expand its decarbonization initiative to other APAC markets in due course and empower the partners across the supply chain to achieve the low-carbon transition.

"We will keep operating our 100+ innovation lab with diverse stakeholders to enhance the green ecosystem. Open to new technologies and embracing change, we're committed to collaborating with partners, start-ups, policymakers, and academic institutions to strengthen a shared ecosystem for our collective journey towards decarbonization.," said Clysner.

