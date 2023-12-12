LF Edge Project Portfolio Expands Footprint with Two new Community Projects Addressing Different Layers of the Stack, Nexoedge and NanoMQ

Leading open source edge computing hub welcomes two new community projects including an Edge-Cloud Storage and MQTT Broker for IoT Edge

"Nexoedge" offers reliable edge-cloud storage using algorithms for Network Coding communication, Secret Sharing keyless encryption for edge cloud storage and data privacy protection while "NanoMQ" brings an ultra-lightweight and blazing-fast MQTT broker for IoT Edge

LF Edge closes 2023 with mature project portfolio and robust collection of growing blueprints to address addressing edge computing needs across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that's created an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the addition of two new Stage 1 projects: Nexoedge and NanoMQ .

Nexoedge is a reliable and efficient multi-cloud distributed storage which enables applications and devices at the edge to store data into one or more clouds. The result of research from LF Edge Associate member, the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), Nexoedge offers reliable edge-cloud storage using Network Coding communication algorithms by sharding data into a number of coded components. Additionally, it applies Secret Sharing keyless encryption algorithms before data transmission from edge to cloud, offering privacy protection to data that's only readable on the edge side.

Network Coding is the academic world's leading communication algorithm for the past two decades, and the most significant communication invention from CUHK since the establishment of its engineering faculty by Nobel Laureate Professor Charles Kao in 1988.

NanoMQ is an ultra-lightweight and blazing-fast Message Queuing Telemetry Transport (MQTT) broker for IoT Edge. It helps users unify critical data in motion and data in use between Edge and Cloud in an efficient manner. NanoMQ has started to play an important role in scenarios such as Connected Cars, and is a good supplement to existing LF Edge projects like EdgeX Foundry, eKuiper, and more.

"LF Edge continues to grow across the ecosystem, and we are thrilled to welcome Nexoedge and NanoMQ to the project fold," said Arpit Jopshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Continued innovation across areas such as enhanced Edge-Cloud Storage and IoT data transfer to the Cloud is the next step in bringing collaborative open source solutions to the edge and IoT."

"The Paradigm-shifting of edge computing brings new challenges for messaging. NanoMQ is here to fill the vacancy by unifying data in motion on the edge; it provides parallel processing of messages, heterogeneous computing on different kinds of OSes and CPUs, and data interoperability that merges fragmented protocols. We hope our work can ease other developers' burdens and accelerate the industrial revolution. Together, we're building a thriving open source ecosystem," said Jaylin, Edge computing solution VP of EMQ and the initiator of the NanoMQ project. "According to the healthy and productive collaboration we have built with the NNG project, I believe it is vital for open source projects to orchestrate with each other, and LF Edge is a new paradise for breeding open-source culture in our generation."

"We have been conducting applied academic research on improving the dependability of large-scale storage and networked systems. Nexoedge is built on our prior research applying the Network Coding theory to interconnect storage resources at geo-distributed scale in order to address the performance, scalability, fault tolerance, and generality challenges in edge-cloud storage environments," said Professor Patrick Lee, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, CUHK and Cofounder of Nexoedge. "We are very excited that our innovations and efforts are recognized by LF Edge. We hope that our research can bring substantial industrial impact to the storage community."

"As businesses and governments establish their own new normal, 5G and edge computing will be necessary to deliver the automation, performance and cognitive insight required by many industries. There will be a large market opportunity for LF Edge and Nexoedge to propel further innovation and accelerate new services," said Aldous Ng, Cofounder of Nexoedge.

Looking Ahead

The Nexoedge team will explore integration opportunities across LF Edge projects by offering the critical edge storage component. To learn more about Nexodege, visit https://lfedge.org/projects/nexoedge/ or https://nexoedge.io/ .

Although NanoMQ was born as an MQTT broker, it continues to expand the boundary of edge messaging. It has already been widely adopted in commercial scenarios where performance and compatibility matter, such as in software-defined vehicles and robotics. The future roadmap of NanoMQ is to evolve as a cross-domain messaging bus across vehicle-cloud and resolve data interoperability in sensor-fusion scenarios. More information is available at www.nanomq.io .

Open Networking & Edge Summit 2024

Returning to Silicon Valley, ONE Summit happens April 29-May 1 in San Jose, Calif. ONE Summit serves as the industry's premier open networking and edge ecosystem event, gathering global thought leaders to collaborate across AI, Access, Edge, Cloud, Core, and more. This year's tracks include: AI Implementation across Telecom, Cloud, Enterprise & Edge; The Future of Open Innovation; Securing and Automating the Open end-to-end Network; Next-Gen Access and Connectivity; and Deployment Use Stories: Where Slides Meet the Real World

EDge industry thought leaders are encouraged to submit speaking proposals to share insights on the latest open innovations across the industry. The deadline for speaking proposals has been extended to December 17, 2023.

Anyone interested in sponsoring ONE Summit should download the Sponsorship Prospectus for details.

