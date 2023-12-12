Tripadvisor Group names Kristen Dalton as President of the Tripadvisor Core Business

Dalton assumes the role – after serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Tripadvisor Core business – effective January 2024

NEEDHAM, Mass., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) announced today that Kristen Dalton will be appointed President of the Tripadvisor Core business on January 1, 2024, reporting to Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group. Dalton most recently served as COO of the Tripadvisor Core business where she has been instrumental in setting the organization's strategy to transform the business.

Dalton has been with the company since 2019, initially serving as Vice President of FP&A for the Tripadvisor Group, where she led the financial and operational planning function. Prior to her appointment to COO, Dalton served as head of Tripadvisor's Core B2C business, leading the company's guidance, experiences, flights, vacation rentals, and direct-to-consumer revenue lines. In her new role, Dalton will continue to oversee strategy and operations for the Tripadvisor Core business, including execution across product, technology, sales, and marketing.

"We are excited to promote Kristen Dalton into this role. She has a deep understanding of the mechanics of our business, strong operational acumen, and her leadership and team orientation have proven invaluable in positioning us for long-term success," said Matt Goldberg, CEO of Tripadvisor Group. "Kristen brings the skills, experience, and focus to drive speed and effective execution against our strategy and vision for one of the most recognized brands in travel."

With this promotion, Dalton joins other business unit presidents at Viator and TheFork, each taking full accountability for delivering on the strategy of their respective segment and continuing to report to Goldberg.

"I have had an incredible journey since joining Tripdvisor. The opportunity we have to write the next chapter of this remarkable brand is one that I do not take for granted," Kristen Dalton said. "This company has a deep heritage and a legacy of innovation -- having changed the way people worldwide travel. And more than twenty years after the company's founding, we get to change how people travel yet again."

Prior to Tripadvisor, Dalton served as the Vice President of Finance & Strategy for Vistaprint, Inc., where she oversaw a global team providing leadership to strategy and internal communications teams and leading financial planning and analysis functions. She served as Vice President of Strategy - International Life for Ace Group (now Chubb), a global leader in commercial and personal property and casualty (P&C) insurance, where she drove the strategic planning process for a $1 billion global business unit and international life insurance portfolio. Dalton also held senior leadership roles for AXA, a multi-national insurance provider, Zurich Financial Services, a global life insurance provider, and Houlihan Lokey Howard & Zukin, a leading investment bank.

The Tripadvisor Group operates as a family of brands with the purpose of connecting people to experiences worth sharing. Our vision is to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. The Company operates across three reportable segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. We leverage our brands, technology platforms, and capabilities to connect our large, global audience with partners by offering rich content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.

