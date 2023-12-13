The Richard L. Duchossois Foundation names Paul J. Sznewajs its Founding Executive Director

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Richard L. Duchossois Foundation (the Foundation) announced today the selection of Paul J. Sznewajs as its founding Executive Director.

The private Foundation was formed shortly before the passing of Mr. Duchossois at age 100 in January 2022. Its endowment and giving strategy will soon position it among Chicago's largest private philanthropic foundations. The Richard L. Duchossois Foundation is a new foundation which will operate independently, and in addition to, the Duchossois Family Foundation.

Sznewajs has extensive leadership experience in social sector strategy and nonprofit management, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Parliament Collective Intelligence, a data, strategy, and impact consultancy. There he assisted philanthropies, nonprofits, and government agencies in the use of data to effectively guide and measure strategy toward influencing and achieving social outcomes.

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring Mr. Duchossois' vision and values to life through meaningful partnerships and investments," stated Mr. Sznewajs. "We intend to collaborate with others in Chicago's impressive civic and philanthropic sectors to tackle some of the most significant issues facing our communities today."

Richard Duchossois was a decorated war hero, renowned businessman, horseracing icon, philanthropist, and loyal friend to many. He was the founder and chairman of The Duchossois Group, Inc., a family owned company headquartered in Chicago which is known for many business and public interests.

"Paul's innovative background and strategic mindset will enable us to build from our start-up phase to expanding impact in the years ahead," said Scott Mordell, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Foundation. "We take seriously our role in carrying forth Dick's legacy, wisdom and compassion. He was an incredible man who made everything and everyone better through his vision, wisdom, and compassion. He was truly one of those known as our country's Greatest Generation."

"We are thrilled to have an individual with Paul's experience and passion lead our Foundation," stated Judi Duchossois, Foundation board member and spouse of the late Mr. Duchossois. "Dick would be delighted to know that we found an outstanding leader to carry forth the mission he envisioned when the Foundation was formed," she continued.

Prior to Parliament, Sznewajs was the founding Executive Director of Ingenuity, a nonprofit consortium formed by major foundations and corporations to focus on systems change in Chicago Public Schools. In this role, he forged public-private partnerships to complete a $25 million fundraising effort that launched the Creative Schools Fund which grants directly to public schools to establish and sustain their creative arts programs and extend access to underserved students. Sznewajs and the organizations he has led have been the recipient of many awards and honors, including the Boeing Game Changer Award, the Chicago Innovation Award, the National Leadership Award given by Americans for the Arts, as well recognition by White House's President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

Sznewajs graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Art, English degree, and received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Old Dominion University. He resides with his wife Julia and their three daughters in La Grange. Paul will join the Foundation in early 2024.

The selection of Sznewajs is the culmination of a national search led by the Board with Koya Partners, the executive recruiting firm that specializes in mission-driven search.

About The Richard L. Duchossois Foundation

The Foundation's mission is to empower people to overcome obstacles so they can pursue the dream of life, liberty, and happiness in America. To honor his legacy and memory, the Foundation's guiding principles mirror Duchossois' mantra for strengthening communities and country:

Innovation can solve big challenges.

Passion can unleash forces that can change the world.

Integrity is a fundamental element of every good society.

Respect for everyone is essential for personal growth, achievement, and true happiness.

Unbounded thinking develops fresh ideas for elevating the neediest of society.

