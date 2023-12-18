CARRIE UNDERWOOD RECEIVES SOUNDEXCHANGE HALL OF FAME AWARD

8x GRAMMY Award-winner recognized as one of the most streamed creators in SoundExchange history

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that country superstar Carrie Underwood has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award as one of the most streamed artists in the organization's 20-year history.

"Carrie Underwood made history right out of the gate with her 2005 debut single 'Inside Your Heaven,' which made her the first country singer to debut atop The Billboard Hot 100," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Ever since she stole our hearts on American Idol, she has been soaring high, breaking records and excelling across industries. We are thrilled to honor Carrie with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award."

Underwood was presented with her SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award by President and CEO Michael Huppe at Resorts World Theatre during the latest run of her ongoing REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency, which has been extended into 2024.

About Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is a true multi-format, multi-media superstar, spanning achievements in music, television, film, and as a New York Times bestselling author and successful entrepreneur. She has sold more than 85 million records worldwide, recorded 28 #1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote), is the most-awarded female country artist for singles in RIAA history, and has seven albums that are certified Multi-Platinum or Platinum by the RIAA, with over 72 million total RIAA certifications to date, all while continuing to sell out arena tours across North America and the U.K. All 10 of her albums (including nine studio albums and her 2014 Greatest Hits: Decade #1) – three of which she co-produced – have debuted in the Top 10 on The Billboard Top 200 chart for all genres, beginning with her 9x platinum debut album, Some Hearts, which was released in 2005. She has won over 100 major awards including eight GRAMMY® Awards, 16 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and the only female ever to win three times), 25 CMT Music Awards (holding the record for the most award wins ever for the show), seven CMA Awards, and 17 American Music Awards. She ended last year as Billboard's Top Country Female 2022 and was honored as The Country Star of 2022, her 10th win from the fan-voted People's Choice Awards. She has been a proud member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2008 and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018. She has also built a successful business portfolio inspired by her passion for health and wellness. She founded and created the fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood, and her first book, FIND YOUR PATH was an instant New York Times bestseller. She launched her fitness app, fit52, in 2020, and expanded her lifestyle portfolio with an equity partnership with BODYARMOR Sports Drink in 2021. Carrie has starred in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for 11 consecutive seasons. She was the first artist to perform at the new Resorts World Theatre, where her ongoing multi-year REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency began with sold-out runs in December 2021 and has continued throughout 2022 and 2023, and has been extended into 2024. A Deluxe Edition of her album, Denim & Rhinestones, which she co-produced, is out now, featuring six new tracks and she completed her 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR in March. Carrie launched her exclusive year-round SiriusXM channel, CARRIE'S COUNTRY, in June 2023.

About SoundExchange

SoundExchange is the premier music tech organization on a mission to power the future of music. It was independently formed in 2003 to build a fairer, simpler, and more efficient music industry through technology, data, and advocacy. The only organization designated by the U.S. government to administer the Section 114 sound recording license, SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of 650,000 music creators and growing. Through proprietary music tech solutions that turn data into accurate revenue, SoundExchange has paid more than $10 billion in distributions to date. For more information, visit soundexchange.com.

