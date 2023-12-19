BCN Welcomes Rich Fisher as Partner Sales Director

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BCN, a U.S.-based communications technology solution provider focused on multi-location businesses welcomes Rich Fisher to the company as a Partner Sales Director. The addition of Rich to the BCN team continues the Company's commitment to driving engagement and partner opportunities nationwide. The entire BCN Sales Director team is focused on designing and delivering technology solutions that enable our sales partners to deliver customer value.

Rich brings many years of telecom and technology expertise to the BCN Team, most recently as a Regional Channel Director for Nitel.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Rich to the BCN team. His channel experience and partner relationships honed over his years in the business will ultimately drive mutual success for BCN and our partners," said Ryan Kelly, BCN Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

BCN continues to expand both its team and technology solutions portfolio. A robust NaaS service offering is enhanced with BCN Cloud Voice UCaaS, SD-WAN, cloud-based security, managed equipment, and monitoring services. BCN also offers a variety of POTS Replacement solutions to help customers mitigate the rising cost of traditional copper lines. The BCN POTS Over LTE solution provides multiple connectivity options and white glove installation.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated U.S-based communications technology solutions provider with the flexibility and experience to address every customer's needs uniquely, creating tailored solutions based on the portfolios of over 100 wholesale network and technology partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 29 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com. www.bcntele.com

