REC Group Joins United Nations Global Compact Initiative

MUNICH, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REC Solar Holdings AS (REC Group), an international pioneering solar energy brand, is pleased to announce its participation in the United Nations Global Compact initiative. As a voluntary leadership platform, the UN Global Compact encourages companies to develop, implement and disclose responsible business practices and align their operations with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries. REC Group's decision to join this initiative reflects its commitment to making a positive impact on the planet and to people through a robust Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy.

"At REC, we believe that as the solar industry grows in importance, we need to be more responsible too. That is why REC since its foundation more than 25 years ago is continously combining high-efficiency solar PV products with sustainable manufacturing practices," said Jan Enno Bicker, CEO of REC Group. "The ten principles by the United Nations Global Compact are fully in line with our longstanding practices and how we do business. This is why REC is Solar's Most Trusted."

By joining the UN Global Compact, REC Group demonstrates its dedication to upholding the principles of human rights, fair labor practices, environmental sustainability, and anti-corruption measures. The company's decision to join the UN Global Compact further reinforces its commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

In line with its missions to empower people with clean solar energy and deliver positive outcome to everyone, REC has been transparently and holistically reporting on its ESG efforts and results for many years and is publishing regularly an annual ESG report in line with the ISO 26000 guidelines. REC's key focus on ESG is in particular to deliver high efficiency solar panels with a strong longivity to best mitigate emissions, ethical sourcing and to continously drive energy, water and waste savings programs to reduce its own environmental footprint.

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar's Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC's strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India's largest private sector company with revenues of USD 118.6 billion.

