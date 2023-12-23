Serial Entrepreneur Chris Cardillo Acquires Rights to Hills Department Store's Official Hills Trademark

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned entrepreneur Chris Cardillo has successfully acquired the rights to the iconic Hills Department Store's official Hills trademark. Having operated as an online retailer for the past several years, Cardillo was able to attain rights to the mark in April of 2022.

Cardillo envisions transforming the brand into an upscale lifestyle experience with a nostalgic touch.

A Pittsburgh native with a proven track record of transforming nostalgic brands, Cardillo expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Hills is our most realized venture yet. The outpour of support has been tremendous, and we are eager to breathe new life into this beloved brand."

Hills Department Store has a rich history as a cornerstone of communities, providing quality products and a unique shopping experience. Cardillo's vision aims to honor this legacy while infusing modern elements to cater to today's discerning consumers.

About Hills Department Store:

Hills Department Store was founded in 1957 and operated as a full-fledged department store before becoming a renowned discount retailer. With a vast range of products, Hills became a household name and a community hub. The brand's acquisition by Chris Cardillo marks an exciting chapter in its storied history.

About Chris Cardillo

Chris Cardillo is an American entrepreneur. Born in Pittsburgh by way of Penn Hills, he attended high school at East Allegheny High School, and graduated from Cherry Hill East. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Rowan University where he attained multiple honors including Summa Cum Laude, as well as earning a State Title Championship as a member of the university's Track and Field team.

