TOP DOGS CROWNED AT 2023 AKC AGILITY INVITATIONAL

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th annual AKC® Agility Invitational Presented by YuMOVE® took place December 16-17, 2023 in Orlando, FL in conjunction with the AKC® National Championship Presented by Royal Canin, demonstrating the highest level of training and teamwork between dog and handler. The top five dogs in each breed received an invitation to compete in this prestigious event. Agility competition for junior handlers was held for the 13th consecutive year.

The winners:

AKC Agility Invitational

Five agility dogs and their owners – one dog/handler team in each of the five height categories – were crowned as the 2023 winners of the AKC Agility Invitational, which brought together 701 dogs from across the country.

Placing first in their height division (8", 12", 16", 20" and 24" respectively) were:

8" - AGCH MACH29 Kayangee Dorothy Parker MXS8 PDS MJC9 PJS MFG TQX T2B5 CGC, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel known as Dot, handled by Antonia Rotelle of Dover, PA

12" - AGCH MACH6 Taylormade Inspired Adventure MXG2 PDS MJG2 PJS MFG TQX T2B5, a Shetland Sheepdog known as Venture, handled by Jean Lavalley of Murfreesboro, TN

16" - CH MACH11 Tenja's First Atomic Dog MXC3 PAD MJC3 PJD OF, a Border Collie known as Trinity, handled by Roger O'Sullivan of Gahanna, OH

20" - MACH3 Ehrenvogel Wings Of Hope's Wanderin' Free CD RN JH MXC MJB2 MXF T2B BCAT DM DS, a German Shorthaired Pointer known as Mia, handled by beth janos of Mason, OH

24" - MACH3 Cogshalls Wylie Rake Of Lanruvi MXC MJS2, a Whippet known as Rake, handled by Jennifer Smith of Milwaukee, WI

The junior results:

AKC Juniors Agility Competition

Juniors who participated in the AKC Juniors Agility Competition competed in either the Junior Excellent or Superior Classes, depending on their age. Handlers who were under the age of 14 on the day of the show competed in the Junior Superior class division, and handlers who were at least 14 years old on the day of the show competed in the Junior Excellent class division.

The overall winners of the Junior Agility Competition were:

8"- PNAC GCH CH MACH3 PACH4 Starstruck Predict My Future MXG MJG PJD MXP13 MXPB2 MJP14 MJPB2 PAX4 BCAT (Fortune), a Papillon handled by Jada Sawhney

12"- AKSELA AX AXJ CGC TKN (Aksel), a Miniature Schnauzer handled by Ava Rawlings

16"- Tbc Dera CA DCAT CGC (Dera), a Border Collie handled by Mia Feferico

20"- MACH2 Yaya's Voulez Vues Q Cher? (Voulez), a Golden Retriever handled by Katie WIliamson

24"- PACH2 Monark Run for the Roses Tallee CD BN RA MXP5 MXPS MJP6 MJPS PAX2 XFP CGC TKA (Tallee), a Golden Retriever handled by Jada Sawhney

