Virgo PR Expands Global Tech Practice with Addition of Leading FinTech Nova Technology and Consumer App Start-up Aroapp.ai

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Public Relations, a leading integrated communications firm specializing in rapid-growth industries, announced today the expansion of its global technology practice with the addition of two new innovative technology platforms to its client roster; Nova Technology, a financial management solution leveraging machine learning and blockchain technology, and Aroapp.ai, a Miami-based start-up bridging the gap between diners and restaurants through the power of Artificial Intelligence.

Virgo's technology practice experienced significant growth and success in 2023 with client placements in leading outlets such as VentureBeat, Los Angeles Times, TechCrunch, CNBC, Forbes, Inc.com, and Wired, among many others. The firm's roster of clients includes global players in cutting edge technology sectors such as cryptocurrency, gamification, fintech, sustainable tech, and consumer-based applications. The successes achieved by the technology practice have led to its global expansion, having engaged with multiple European-based entities in the last half of the year. With clients across the globe, Virgo intends to continue this success in 2024 and beyond through leveraging its proven expertise, media contacts and strategy for current and new clients.

"Virgo is a firm that garners results for our clients, working hard and succeeding as others can't," said Kyle Porter, EVP and Managing Director of Virgo. "We foresee 2024 as the 'great emerging tech comeback' and this is fortified by our recent expansion in Q4 of 2023. With the addition of Investor Relations and financial communications services to Virgo's offerings combined with our recent global expansion, Virgo is well positioned to support emerging tech industry players in 2024."

With the expansion of its global tech practice, Virgo PR has now positioned itself as a full-range agency with specialties in CPG, financial communications, entertainment, sustainability, gaming, and a vast range of technology sectors. While based in NYC, Virgo touches markets across the globe and works with clients to craft their stories, expose them to their desired audiences, and create industries through best-in-class traditional and digital public relations.

