New York's First Adult-Use Dispensary, Housing Works Cannabis Co, Reflects on Historic Year of Operation with $24 Million in Sales

Revamped Retail Experience and Expanded Offerings to Debut in January 2024

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Works Cannabis Co (HWCC), the first licensed adult-use cannabis dispensary and delivery service in the state of New York, reflects on its successful first year of operation as it approaches its historic anniversary on Dec. 29 and the reinvestments made by parent organization Housing Works . The entrepreneurial business—one of 10-plus New York City-based enterprises on Housing Works' roster—enters its second year of operation with a focus on furthering advocacy and essential support services for the LGBTQ+ community and those unjustly impacted by the War on Drugs.

Housing Works Cannabis Co (PRNewswire)

"Since opening our doors one year ago, we've been operating in somewhat of a pop-up phase, but that hasn't stopped us from continuing to push our mission forward," said Sasha Nutgent, Retail Manager of Housing Works Cannabis Co . "I think what differentiates us is our roots in New York City—whether through our MJMondaze event series or the brands we carefully select for our menu—people know what we're about, and our work across the community."

HWCC's emphasis on education, harm reduction and advocacy for social, housing and health justice solidifies it as the social equity model for America's cannabis industry. In addition to providing formerly incarcerated individuals with housing and health services, the team has partnered with Housing Works' own Ready for Work program to offer job training and career development to those with chronic health conditions, including HIV/AIDS.

This year, the Housing Works Cannabis Co team also curated a menu of over 1,000 SKUs across 124 brands, with 20 of those being minority-led, including: Sheba Baby ; Good Day Flor ; Flamer ; Tribe Tokes ; Electraleaf ; Hustle and Flo ; Brelixi ; Waahoo ; Jam Master Jays ; TICAL ; Weekenders ; Soft Power Sweets ; MFNY ; Rove ; Hudson Cannabis ; Halo ; Tonic Vibes; Claudine Farms ; and Chef For Higher .

"Learning and growing together is really the cornerstone of Housing Works," said Nutgent. "We do this by uplifting the voices of marginalized communities and bringing awareness to the social injustices that impact thousands of people everyday. For us, it's in our DNA to shine that spotlight and to offer a space free of judgment."

As the first dispensary in the state, the HWCC team has prioritized sharing data on the New York cannabis market. The dispensary garnered $24 million in sales in its first year. The 12-month data shows that New Yorkers like to purchase cannabis products ahead of summer holidays, with the largest sales day being the Friday before Memorial Day weekend, accumulating over $100,000. The top sales week preceded Labor Day, August 28 through September 1, with store sales exceeding $500,000.

In New York's first year of adult-use cannabis sales, the most popular consumption category by revenue was flower, with edibles being the top selling category by unit. The team has also seen a steady uptick with online and pick-up orders, which now represent 20% of sales, as well as delivery orders accounting for roughly 12%.

With plans to officially unveil its updated interior in early 2024, HWCC's remodeled space will feature natural wood throughout, as well as its signature rainbow-themed tones, bold mission statement and images of the nonprofit's three decades of direct action. The new retail experience will include at least 10 highly trained budtenders available at all times, along with an efficient self-ordering area with four kiosks, and a dedicated space with expansive lifestyle offerings.

Housing Works Cannabis Co, located at 750 Broadway in Manhattan, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information on retail and delivery offerings, please visit: hwcannabis.co

About Housing Works Cannabis Co

Housing Works Cannabis Co is a recipient of New York State's CAURD social equity license initiative and the first legal cannabis dispensary to open in the state. Founded in 2022 as a bold new extension of Housing Works' established retail outlets—which include thrift store locations across the city and a bookstore in SoHo—proceeds from Housing Works Cannabis Co go directly to the nonprofit organization's mission to end social injustices through the provisioning of lifesaving services and relentless advocacy. For over thirty years, Housing Works has provided housing, healthcare and other critical services to New Yorkers affected by AIDS, homelessness, substance abuse and criminal justice system involvement. The Housing Works Cannabis Co not only generates additional funding for these services, it does so while modeling the positive role cannabis can play in our communities. Learn more at hwcannabis.co .

Media Contact:

Breanna Lopresti

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

breanna@mygrasslands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Housing Works