Bookmakers have given the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7) the 23rd-best odds among all college basketball teams to win the championship at the end of the 2022-23 season, at +5000 on the moneyline.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to go head to head with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a home contest on Saturday, February 11. This clash starts at 6:00 PM ET. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this game.

Arkansas NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +5000 23rd Bet $100 to win $5000 Pre-New Year +2200 11th Bet $100 to win $2200 Preseason +1400 5th Bet $100 to win $1400

Arkansas Team Stats

Arkansas has a +226 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.5 points per game. It is putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball and is giving up 65.5 per contest to rank 61st in college basketball.

This year, the Razorbacks are 11-1 at home with a 2-5 record on the road while going 4-1 in neutral-site games.

Arkansas has 15 wins (15-3) when playing as favorites, with two victories (2-4) when listed as underdogs.

In SEC action, Arkansas is 6-5. It is 11-2 outside of conference play.

Arkansas has been defeated in all one game when favored by three points or fewer this season (0-1), but it has won 15 games when favored by 3.5 points or more (15-2).

Arkansas Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 3-5 | Q2 Record: 3-2 | Q3 Record: 8-0 | Q3 Record: 3-0

3-5 | 3-2 | 8-0 | 3-0 Arkansas has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 losses (five).

Arkansas has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Arkansas has tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Arkansas Players

Ricky Council IV leads the Razorbacks in scoring, putting up 17.1 points per game.

Anthony Black leads Arkansas with 4.1 assists per game and Makhi Mitchell paces the squad with 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Davonte Davis hits 1.2 threes per game to lead the Razorbacks.

Arkansas' blocks leader is Makhel Mitchell, who averages 1.7 per game. Black leads the team by averaging 1.9 steals a game.

