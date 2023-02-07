The Kentucky Wildcats (16-7, 7-3 SEC) and the Arkansas Razorbacks (16-7, 5-5 SEC) are slated to square off on Tuesday at Rupp Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Ricky Council IV is one of the players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on ESPN.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Arkansas vs. Kentucky

Game Day: Tuesday, February 7

Tuesday, February 7 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Arkansas' Last Game

Arkansas was victorious in its most recent game against the South Carolina, 65-63, on Saturday. Jalen Graham led the way with 16 points, and also had two boards and one assist.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Graham 16 2 1 0 0 0 Davonte Davis 15 4 2 2 0 4 Anthony Black 13 6 4 1 2 0

Arkansas Players to Watch

Anthony Black is No. 1 on the Razorbacks in assists (4 per game), and produces 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds. He also averages 1.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Council is the Razorbacks' top scorer (17 points per game), and he puts up 2.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

The Razorbacks get 11 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game from Davonte Davis.

Makhi Mitchell leads the Razorbacks in rebounding (5.6 per game), and posts 7.2 points and 1 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jordan Walsh is averaging 7.3 points, 4 rebounds and 1 assists per game, making 45.1% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)