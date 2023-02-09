Mason Harrell and Omar El-Sheikh are two players to watch when the Texas State Bobcats (11-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-15, 2-10 Sun Belt) play at Strahan Coliseum on Thursday. Gametime is set for 8:00 PM ET.

Arkansas State's Last Game

Arkansas State was victorious in its previous game against the Coastal Carolina, 73-57, on Saturday. Caleb Fields was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Fields 19 1 3 1 0 0 Terrance Ford Jr. 16 8 2 1 0 4 Omar El-Sheikh 16 6 3 2 0 0

Arkansas State Players to Watch

El-Sheikh is posting team highs in points (11.2 per game) and rebounds (9.4). And he is delivering 0.6 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor.

Fields paces the Red Wolves in assists (4.6 per game), and produces 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also puts up 0.9 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

The Red Wolves receive 9.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game from Terrance Ford Jr..

Avery Felts is putting up 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, making 37.9% of his shots from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Markise Davis is posting 8.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, making 43.5% of his shots from the field and 31.0% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)