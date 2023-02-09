Arkansas State vs. Troy Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the Troy Trojans (15-8) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-16) at Trojan Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67 and heavily favors Troy to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.
The Red Wolves head into this game following an 87-75 loss to Old Dominion on Saturday.
Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. Troy Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 82, Arkansas State 67
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- On November 26, the Red Wolves claimed their best win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2
- 63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29
- 63-47 on the road over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves' -115 scoring differential (being outscored by five points per game) is a result of putting up 65.8 points per game (168th in college basketball) while giving up 70.8 per outing (319th in college basketball).
- In Sun Belt games, Arkansas State has averaged 4 fewer points (61.8) than overall (65.8) in 2022-23.
- The Red Wolves are scoring more points at home (70.4 per game) than on the road (62.3).
- In 2022-23 Arkansas State is conceding 0.8 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than away (71.2).
- While the Red Wolves are posting 65.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, amassing 58.9 points per contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.