Thursday's game between the Troy Trojans (15-8) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (7-16) at Trojan Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-67 and heavily favors Troy to take home the win. Tipoff is at 6:15 PM ET on February 9.

The Red Wolves head into this game following an 87-75 loss to Old Dominion on Saturday.

Arkansas State vs. Troy Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:15 PM ET Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Arkansas State vs. Troy Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 82, Arkansas State 67

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

On November 26, the Red Wolves claimed their best win of the season, a 79-68 victory over the UMKC Kangaroos, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2

63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29

63-47 on the road over South Alabama (No. 325) on January 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Arkansas State Performance Insights