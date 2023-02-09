Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) and Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.

The Razorbacks came out on top in their most recent game 54-51 against Auburn on Sunday.

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 67, Vanderbilt 65

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

The Razorbacks captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Razorbacks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).

Arkansas has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26

102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8

84-81 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 16

Arkansas Performance Insights