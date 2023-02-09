Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) and Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14) squaring off at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on February 9.
The Razorbacks came out on top in their most recent game 54-51 against Auburn on Sunday.
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 67, Vanderbilt 65
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- The Razorbacks captured their best win of the season on December 17 by registering an 83-75 victory over the Creighton Bluejays, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Razorbacks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (six).
- Arkansas has tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three).
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26
- 102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8
- 84-81 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 16
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game (posting 74.4 points per game, 44th in college basketball, and giving up 64.5 per contest, 191st in college basketball) and have a +247 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Arkansas has averaged 69.4 points per game in SEC play, and 74.4 overall.
- The Razorbacks score 76.7 points per game at home, and 71.3 on the road.
- At home, Arkansas concedes 64.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 62.6.
- While the Razorbacks are putting up 74.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 69.4 points per contest.
