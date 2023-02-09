The Vanderbilt Commodores (10-14) square off against the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-7) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET in SEC action.

Arkansas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SECN

Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Scoring Comparison

The Razorbacks score an average of 74.4 points per game, five more points than the 69.4 the Commodores allow.

When Arkansas allows fewer than 66.7 points, it is 12-1.

Arkansas is 15-3 when it scores more than 69.4 points.

The Commodores score 66.7 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 64.5 the Razorbacks allow.

Vanderbilt is 10-4 when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Vanderbilt's record is 9-7 when it allows fewer than 74.4 points.

The Commodores shoot 36.1% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Razorbacks concede defensively.

The Razorbacks shoot 40.4% from the field, 13.3% lower than the Commodores concede.

