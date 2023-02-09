Thursday's game at Farris Center has the Liberty Lady Flames (15-7) squaring off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-13) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-48 win for heavily favored Liberty.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Sugar Bears earned a 59-55 victory against Kennesaw State.

Central Arkansas vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas

Central Arkansas vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 68, Central Arkansas 48

Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 3, the Sugar Bears registered their best win of the season, a 53-49 victory over the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 153) in our computer rankings.

Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 7

59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on January 28

60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 347) on November 19

Central Arkansas Performance Insights