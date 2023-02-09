Central Arkansas vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Farris Center has the Liberty Lady Flames (15-7) squaring off against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (7-13) at 6:30 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 68-48 win for heavily favored Liberty.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Sugar Bears earned a 59-55 victory against Kennesaw State.
Central Arkansas vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Farris Center in Conway, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Central Arkansas vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 68, Central Arkansas 48
Central Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 3, the Sugar Bears registered their best win of the season, a 53-49 victory over the Little Rock Trojans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 153) in our computer rankings.
Central Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-57 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 272) on January 7
- 59-55 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 281) on January 28
- 60-53 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 347) on November 19
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Central Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Sugar Bears' -177 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 51.8 points per game (352nd in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (82nd in college basketball).
- Central Arkansas is averaging 50.8 points per game this year in conference games, which is 1 fewer points per game than its season average (51.8).
- In home games, the Sugar Bears are putting up 10.6 more points per game (57.6) than they are away from home (47).
- Central Arkansas is ceding 55.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 9.6 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (64.9).
- The Sugar Bears have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 50.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, one point fewer than the 51.8 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.