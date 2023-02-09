How to Watch Little Rock vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - February 9
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
The Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Little Rock vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas
- TV: ESPN+
Little Rock Stats Insights
- The Trojans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.
- Little Rock has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Trojans are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 229th.
- The Trojans' 74.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles give up.
- Little Rock is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.
Little Rock Home & Away Comparison
- Little Rock is putting up more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (72.1).
- The Trojans are allowing fewer points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (83.7).
- Beyond the arc, Little Rock makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.
Little Rock Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|W 91-89
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ Southeast Missouri State
|L 99-98
|Show Me Center
|2/4/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|L 84-81
|Jack Stephens Center
|2/9/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
|2/11/2023
|@ UT Martin
|-
|Skyhawk Arena
|2/16/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
