The Morehead State Eagles (16-9, 9-3 OVC) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Little Rock Trojans (7-18, 3-9 OVC) on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at Jack Stephens Center. This game is at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Little Rock vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas TV: ESPN+

Little Rock Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Eagles have averaged.

Little Rock has put together a 5-6 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Trojans are the 129th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles sit at 229th.

The Trojans' 74.7 points per game are 7.3 more points than the 67.4 the Eagles give up.

Little Rock is 3-2 when allowing fewer than 70.8 points.

Little Rock Home & Away Comparison

Little Rock is putting up more points at home (78.6 per game) than on the road (72.1).

The Trojans are allowing fewer points at home (72.4 per game) than on the road (83.7).

Beyond the arc, Little Rock makes fewer 3-pointers on the road (5.7 per game) than at home (7.2), and makes a lower percentage on the road (30.1%) than at home (38.9%) too.

Little Rock Schedule