Saturday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 69-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 11.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 69, Mississippi State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Arkansas vs. Mississippi State

Computer Predicted Spread: Arkansas (-6.7)

Arkansas (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Arkansas has put together a 10-12-0 record against the spread this season, while Mississippi State is 12-9-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Razorbacks are 9-13-0 and the Bulldogs are 6-15-0. Over the last 10 games, Arkansas has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Mississippi State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Arkansas Performance Insights

The Razorbacks are outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game with a +226 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.0 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 65.5 per outing (61st in college basketball).

Arkansas averages 32.8 rebounds per game (133rd in college basketball) while allowing 28.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

Arkansas hits 4.9 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.4 on average.

The Razorbacks' 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 127th in college basketball, and the 83.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 30th in college basketball.

Arkansas has won the turnover battle by 1.6 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (252nd in college basketball play) while forcing 14.4 (50th in college basketball).

