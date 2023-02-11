Saturday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (19-6) taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-16) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for JMU, who are favored by our model.

The Red Wolves head into this game after a 98-92 victory against Troy on Thursday.

Arkansas State vs. JMU Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Arkansas State vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: JMU 74, Arkansas State 66

Arkansas State Schedule Analysis

The Red Wolves' signature victory of the season came against the Troy Trojans, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings. The Red Wolves picked up the 98-92 road win on February 9.

Based on the RPI, the Dukes have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins

79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on November 26

69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2

63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19

79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15

102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29

Arkansas State Performance Insights