Arkansas State vs. JMU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Atlantic Union Bank Center has the James Madison Dukes (19-6) taking on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-16) at 4:00 PM ET on February 11. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 victory for JMU, who are favored by our model.
The Red Wolves head into this game after a 98-92 victory against Troy on Thursday.
Arkansas State vs. JMU Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas State vs. JMU Score Prediction
- Prediction: JMU 74, Arkansas State 66
Arkansas State Schedule Analysis
- The Red Wolves' signature victory of the season came against the Troy Trojans, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to our computer rankings. The Red Wolves picked up the 98-92 road win on February 9.
- Based on the RPI, the Dukes have eight wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.
Arkansas State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-68 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on November 26
- 69-65 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 232) on February 2
- 63-57 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on November 19
- 79-66 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on December 15
- 102-83 on the road over McNeese (No. 288) on November 29
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas State Performance Insights
- The Red Wolves put up 67.2 points per game (145th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (328th in college basketball). They have a -109 scoring differential and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.
- In Sun Belt action, Arkansas State has averaged 2.7 fewer points (64.5) than overall (67.2) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Red Wolves are scoring 5.5 more points per game at home (70.4) than away (64.9).
- Arkansas State allows 70.4 points per game at home, and 72.6 away.
- In their previous 10 games, the Red Wolves are putting up 62 points per contest, compared to their season average of 67.2.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.