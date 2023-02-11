Little Rock vs. UT Martin Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (15-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-14) at Skyhawk Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-57, with Little Rock securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Trojans are coming off of a 61-46 victory over Morehead State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Little Rock vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
Little Rock vs. UT Martin Score Prediction
- Prediction: Little Rock 59, UT Martin 58
Little Rock Schedule Analysis
- The Trojans' signature win of the season came against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to our computer rankings. The Trojans claimed the 42-38 home win on December 6.
- Little Rock has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.
Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on January 28
- 61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on January 19
- 45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on December 29
- 60-44 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 18
- 76-59 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 4
Little Rock Performance Insights
- The Trojans have a +2 scoring differential, putting up 52.7 points per game (349th in college basketball) and conceding 52.6 (sixth in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Little Rock has averaged 56.8 points per game in OVC play, and 52.7 overall.
- The Trojans average 55.8 points per game at home, and 49.1 away.
- Little Rock concedes 52.0 points per game at home, and 53.4 away.
- The Trojans have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, putting up 56.7 points per contest, 4.0 more than their season average of 52.7.
