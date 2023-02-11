Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (15-9) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-14) at Skyhawk Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 59-57, with Little Rock securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Trojans are coming off of a 61-46 victory over Morehead State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Little Rock vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Little Rock vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 59, UT Martin 58

Little Rock Schedule Analysis

The Trojans' signature win of the season came against the Texas A&M Aggies, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to our computer rankings. The Trojans claimed the 42-38 home win on December 6.

Little Rock has 10 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Little Rock 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on January 28

61-45 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 134) on January 19

45-44 at home over UT Martin (No. 197) on December 29

60-44 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on December 18

76-59 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 4

Little Rock Performance Insights