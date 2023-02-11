Saturday's contest features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) clashing at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on February 11) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for UAPB.

The Lady Lions are coming off of an 88-53 loss to Jackson State in their most recent outing on Monday.

UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 70, Alabama State 65

UAPB Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars 70-53 on January 21.

UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

89-71 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 7

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 23

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 19

69-55 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 28

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 351) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights