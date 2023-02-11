Saturday's contest features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) clashing at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on February 11) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for UAPB.

The Lady Lions are coming off of an 88-53 loss to Jackson State in their most recent outing on Monday.

UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
  • Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UAPB 70, Alabama State 65

UAPB Schedule Analysis

  • In their signature win of the season, the Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars 70-53 on January 21.
  • UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 89-71 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 7
  • 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 23
  • 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 19
  • 69-55 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 28
  • 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 351) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights

  • The Lady Lions are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -110 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (205th in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per outing (289th in college basketball).
  • UAPB is putting up 66.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.1 more points per game than its season average (63.4).
  • The Lady Lions average 68.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, UAPB is surrendering 58.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 73.1.
  • In their last 10 games, the Lady Lions have been putting up 67.3 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 63.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

