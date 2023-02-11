UAPB vs. Alabama State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-13) and the Alabama State Lady Hornets (10-12) clashing at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on February 11) at 1:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for UAPB.
The Lady Lions are coming off of an 88-53 loss to Jackson State in their most recent outing on Monday.
UAPB vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UAPB vs. Alabama State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 70, Alabama State 65
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Lions defeated the Southern Lady Jaguars 70-53 on January 21.
- UAPB has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-71 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 7
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 23
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 19
- 69-55 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 28
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 351) on February 4
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions are being outscored by 5.2 points per game with a -110 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.4 points per game (205th in college basketball) and allow 68.6 per outing (289th in college basketball).
- UAPB is putting up 66.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.1 more points per game than its season average (63.4).
- The Lady Lions average 68.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 59.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UAPB is surrendering 58.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 73.1.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Lions have been putting up 67.3 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 63.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.