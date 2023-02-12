Arkansas vs. Missouri Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-8) versus the Missouri Tigers (15-9) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.
The Razorbacks enter this contest following a 78-70 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday.
Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction
- Prediction: Arkansas 73, Missouri 66
Arkansas Schedule Analysis
- On December 17 versus the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks captured their best win of the season, an 83-75 victory on the road.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.
- Arkansas has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).
- The Razorbacks have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.
Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1
- 69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26
- 102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5
- 77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8
- 84-81 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Arkansas Performance Insights
- The Razorbacks' +239 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (44th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per contest (202nd in college basketball).
- On offense, Arkansas is posting 69.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its season average (74.2 points per game) is 4.7 PPG higher.
- When playing at home, the Razorbacks are scoring 5.6 more points per game (76.7) than they are away from home (71.1).
- Arkansas is surrendering 64.4 points per game this year at home, which is 0.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (64.3).
- In their last 10 games, the Razorbacks have been racking up 71.9 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 74.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.