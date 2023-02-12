Sunday's game that pits the Arkansas Razorbacks (18-8) versus the Missouri Tigers (15-9) at Bud Walton Arena has a projected final score of 73-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arkansas, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 12.

The Razorbacks enter this contest following a 78-70 loss to Vanderbilt on Thursday.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info

When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arkansas vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas 73, Missouri 66

Arkansas Schedule Analysis

On December 17 versus the Creighton Bluejays, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in our computer rankings, the Razorbacks captured their best win of the season, an 83-75 victory on the road.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Razorbacks are 4-7 (.364%) -- tied for the 26th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most losses.

Arkansas has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (three).

The Razorbacks have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Arkansas 2022-23 Best Wins

71-50 on the road over Kentucky (No. 34) on January 1

69-53 over Kansas State (No. 42) on November 26

102-74 at home over Florida (No. 49) on January 5

77-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 64) on January 8

84-81 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on January 16

Arkansas Performance Insights