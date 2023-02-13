Monday's game features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-14) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-11) clashing at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on February 13) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for UAPB.

The Lady Lions are coming off of a 71-60 loss to Alabama State in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas

UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: UAPB 66, Alabama A&M 63

UAPB Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars 70-53 on January 21.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

UAPB has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.

UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins

89-71 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 7

64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 23

61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 19

69-55 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 28

73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 351) on February 4

UAPB Performance Insights