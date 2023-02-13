UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 13
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game features the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lionettes (8-14) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-11) clashing at H.O. Clemmons Arena (on February 13) at 6:30 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 66-63 win for UAPB.
The Lady Lions are coming off of a 71-60 loss to Alabama State in their most recent outing on Saturday.
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Game Info
- When: Monday, February 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena in Pine Bluff, Arkansas
UAPB vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction
- Prediction: UAPB 66, Alabama A&M 63
UAPB Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Lions beat the Southern Lady Jaguars 70-53 on January 21.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UAPB is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.
- UAPB has seven losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 49th-most in Division 1.
UAPB 2022-23 Best Wins
- 89-71 at home over Texas Southern (No. 263) on January 7
- 64-57 at home over Grambling (No. 279) on January 23
- 61-57 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 318) on December 19
- 69-55 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 342) on January 28
- 73-61 on the road over Alcorn State (No. 351) on February 4
UAPB Performance Insights
- The Lady Lions' -121 scoring differential (being outscored by 5.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.2 points per game (217th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per outing (288th in college basketball).
- UAPB's offense has been more effective in SWAC games this season, tallying 65.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.2 PPG.
- Offensively the Lady Lions have fared better at home this season, posting 67.4 points per game, compared to 59.7 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, UAPB is giving up 60.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 73.1.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Lions have been putting up 67.0 points per contest, an average that's a little higher than the 63.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
